Lead Post

‘Break-A-Leg’ (That Old Mafia Warning) – Trump Has Threatened Iran Over An Ultimatum That Likely Cannot Be Met

What is understood now is that ‘we’re no longer playing chess’. There are no rules anymore.

by Alastair Crooke

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/04/07/break-leg-that-old-mafia-warning-trump-has-threatened-iran-over-ultimatum-that-likely-cannot-be-met



Sami Al-Arian Exposes Zionist Control Of US Courts (7:06)

by PalPulse

https://rumble.com/v6rsqi9-sami-al-arian-exposes-zionist-control-of-us-courts-by-palpulse.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Federal Government Is A Mafia Cartel Protection Racket

Taxpayer Funds Funding: Here’s How It Works

The Government takes between 10% and 37% of everything you earn for Federal Taxes. They take 15% of your earnings and your employers for Social security which are also recorded on the Treasury books as a Tax – not a deposit into an annuity fund.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-federal-government-is-a-mafia



Trump’s Tariff War Breaks The Rules – And Dares The World To Stop Him

Washington rewrites trade law by ignoring it

The future of global trade and the impact of US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff initiatives will largely depend on Washington’s ultimate objective.

by Maxim Medvedkov

https://www.rt.com/business/615361-trumps-tariff-war-breaks-rules



Key 7 October “Mass Rapes” Witness Denounced As Liar By Israeli Reporter (Text and Video 11:07)

An Israeli man who claimed to have heroically rescued hundreds of people from Hamas fighters on 7 October 2023 has been exposed as an outright liar who made up stories “from beginning to end.” The debunking of Rami Davidian’s fabrications by a high-profile mainstream Israeli journalist is highly significant.

by Ali Abunimah

https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/key-7-october-mass-rapes-witness-denounced-liar-israeli-reporter



