Bob Moran https://BobMoran.co.uk

EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

38,854 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Big Pharma And The Big Lie (26:28)

by Academy Of Ideas

https://rumble.com/v6rrfc1-big-pharma-and-the-big-lie-by-academy-of-ideas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

How Big Pharma Weaves Its Web

I never set out to be an advocate. I wasn’t a doctor, scientist, or policy expert. I was just a regular person who, like so many, blindly trusted that our healthcare system was designed to protect us.

by Kim Witczak

https://brownstone.org/articles/how-big-pharma-weaves-its-web



American Nurse In Gaza Bears Witness To Atrocities Against Civilians, With Zahed Rahman (20:02)

We are joined live from Gaza by Zahed Rahman, a nurse who has been working in hospital emergency departments there over the last few weeks.

by The Electronic Intifada

https://rumble.com/v6rnmdn-american-nurse-in-gaza-bears-witness-to-atrocities-against-civilians-with-z.html



Big Pharma: Pfizer Tackles Cancer After Great CoVid Success

As of 2023, the US government paid Pfizer and Moderna $25.3 Billion for Covid Vaxes. The original cost Pfizer & Moderna charged the government per jab was roughly $20, by 2023, the boosters cost $85 each.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/big-pharma-pfizer-tackles-cancer



Delusional Tech Bros (Forever 404): Soul Not Found

“Telomeres calling Rubber Face, come in Rubber Face….are you there Rubber Face, do you copy?”

by Good Citizen

https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/delusional-tech-bros-forever-404



Viral Hoaxes, Tectonic Weapons And The Final Phase Of Depopulation (1:06:37)

by EyesIsWatchin #177

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DrrV1t9STQPT



Israel Has Wiped The City Of Rafah Off The Map

The city was once designated a safe zone…

by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media

https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/israel-has-wiped-the-city-of-rafah



America Has Declared A Global Strike Against America

For decades, the Global South has given America tribute in the form of trade and hostages in the form of our children to educate.

by Indrajit Samarajiva

https://indi.ca/america-has-declared-a-global-strike-against-america



Book Of The Day

Odyssey

The Odyssey is one of the two major ancient Greek epic poems (the other being the Iliad), attributed to the poet Homer. The poem is commonly dated to between 800 and 600 BC. The poem is, in part, a sequel to the Iliad, and concerns the events that befall the Greek hero Odysseus in his long journey back to his native land Ithaca after the fall of Troy. It takes Odysseus ten years to return to his native land of Ithaca after ten years of war; during his 20-year absence, his son Telemachus and his wife Penelope must deal with a group of unruly suitors who have moved into Odysseus' home to compete for Penelope's hand in marriage, since most have assumed that Odysseus has died. The poem is a fundamental text in the Western canon and continues to be read in both Homeric Greek and translations around the world.

by Homer

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"In Iroquois society,

leaders are encouraged to remember seven generations in the past

and consider seven generations in the future

when making decisions that affect the people."

Wilma Mankiller

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Music Of The Day

On April 7, 2015, singer-songwriter Don McLean’s original manuscript for his iconic 1971 hit,“American Pie,” was auctioned at Christie’s in New York and fetched $1.2 million. Consisting of a 16-page draft containing hand-written lyrics and notes, the manuscript, said the singer, would “divulge everything there is to divulge” about a song whose words had intrigued listeners for years and referenced Buddy Holly’s death in a 1959 plane crash.

American Pie (Wikipedia)

American Pie by Don McLean (8:32) (1971) (45,053,907 views)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Timothy J. Gordon

Timothy studied philosophy in Pontifical graduate universities in Europe, taught it at Southern Californian community colleges, and then went on to law school to study the Constitution. He holds Ph.L., M.A., and J.D. degrees in literature, history, philosophy, and law. Currently, he resides in Southern Mississippi with his wife and seven children (six girls and one son), where he writes and teaches philosophy and theology for his own Retrograde Academy. Tim and his wife, Stephanie, met when she was in her late teens and they've been married since 2005. He does a popular tri-weekly podcast called Rules for Retrogrades and is the author of several books: Catholic Republic: Why America Will Perish without Rome; Rules for Retrogrades; Don't Go to College; and The Case for the Patriarchy; Leave and Cleave: Nine Marriage Prep Secrets, Once Taught, Now Censored.

https://TimothyJGordon.com

https://Rumble.com/c/TimothyGordon



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis