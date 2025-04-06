April 6, 2025, 10 Posts Published And Archived. Yemeni Missiles Hit US Warships Nima R. Alkhorshid Interviews Pepe Escobar (34:13)
Video Footage Refutes IOF Account Of Attack That Killed 15 Gaza Medics by Al Mayadeen (Text and Video), An In-Depth Talk On The Thirty-Five Charges Against The Talmud by Timothy Gordon (2:06:33)
Video Of The Day
Yemeni Missiles Hit US Warships (34:13)
Nima R. Alkhorshid Interviews Pepe Escobar
https://rumble.com/v6rpvgz-yemeni-missiles-hit-us-warships-nima-r.-alkhorshid-interviews-pepe-escobar.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Video Footage Refutes IOF Account Of Attack That Killed 15 Gaza Medics (Text and Video)
Shot from inside a moving vehicle, the footage depicts a convoy of ambulances and a fire truck, all clearly marked and displaying both headlights and flashing emergency lights.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/new-evidence-refutes-iof-account-of-attack-that-killed-15-ga
Charlie Kirk Wrong About The Talmud (2:06:33)
An In-Depth Talk On The Thirty-Five Charges Against The Talmud
by Timothy Gordon
https://rumble.com/v6rmbgz-charlie-kirk-wrong-about-talmud.html
President Trump Brags About His War Crime And Shares The Evidence
We're proud of our war crimes now
by Laura and Normal Island News
https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/president-trump-brags-about-his-war
Policy Reversal: Why Is The U.S. Softening Its Position On Iran?
In Recent Days, the Trump Administration—Known for Its Hardline Stance on Iran—Has Shown Unexpected Shifts in Rhetoric.
by Viktor Mikhin
https://journal-neo.su/2025/04/05/policy-reversal-why-is-the-u-s-softening-its-position-on-iran
The Donald And His 6,000,000 D Chess (1:19)
by Stew Peters
https://x.com/HighImpactFlix/status/1908162899261919353
Trump's Tariffs: Alexander Hamilton's Catastrophic US Financial System Comes Home To Roost.
Don't let all the hot air deceive you.
The big news, of course, is Trump’s tariffs. Given the time constraints in trying to keep up with all the news of late, I’ll try to be concise.
by Richard C. Cook
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/trumps-tariffs-alexander-hamiltons
David’s Corridor: Israel's Shadow Project To Redraw The Levant
Through ‘David's Corridor,’ Israel aims to forge a geopolitical artery stretching from occupied Golan to Iraqi Kurdistan, reshaping West Asia under the guise of fostering minority alliances and realizing biblical claims.
by Mahdi Yaghi
https://thecradle.co/articles/davids-corridor-israels-shadow-project-to-redraw-the-levant
Quote Of The Day
"I did this [assassinate Oswald] so they wouldn't implicate Jews."
Jacob Rubenstein
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
