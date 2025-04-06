EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

38,829 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Yemeni Missiles Hit US Warships (34:13)

Nima R. Alkhorshid Interviews Pepe Escobar

https://rumble.com/v6rpvgz-yemeni-missiles-hit-us-warships-nima-r.-alkhorshid-interviews-pepe-escobar.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Video Footage Refutes IOF Account Of Attack That Killed 15 Gaza Medics (Text and Video)

Shot from inside a moving vehicle, the footage depicts a convoy of ambulances and a fire truck, all clearly marked and displaying both headlights and flashing emergency lights.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/new-evidence-refutes-iof-account-of-attack-that-killed-15-ga



Charlie Kirk Wrong About The Talmud (2:06:33)

An In-Depth Talk On The Thirty-Five Charges Against The Talmud

by Timothy Gordon

https://rumble.com/v6rmbgz-charlie-kirk-wrong-about-talmud.html



President Trump Brags About His War Crime And Shares The Evidence

We're proud of our war crimes now

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/president-trump-brags-about-his-war



Policy Reversal: Why Is The U.S. Softening Its Position On Iran?

In Recent Days, the Trump Administration—Known for Its Hardline Stance on Iran—Has Shown Unexpected Shifts in Rhetoric.

by Viktor Mikhin

https://journal-neo.su/2025/04/05/policy-reversal-why-is-the-u-s-softening-its-position-on-iran



The Donald And His 6,000,000 D Chess (1:19)

by Stew Peters

https://x.com/HighImpactFlix/status/1908162899261919353



Trump's Tariffs: Alexander Hamilton's Catastrophic US Financial System Comes Home To Roost.

Don't let all the hot air deceive you.

The big news, of course, is Trump’s tariffs. Given the time constraints in trying to keep up with all the news of late, I’ll try to be concise.

by Richard C. Cook

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/trumps-tariffs-alexander-hamiltons



David’s Corridor: Israel's Shadow Project To Redraw The Levant

Through ‘David's Corridor,’ Israel aims to forge a geopolitical artery stretching from occupied Golan to Iraqi Kurdistan, reshaping West Asia under the guise of fostering minority alliances and realizing biblical claims.

by Mahdi Yaghi

https://thecradle.co/articles/davids-corridor-israels-shadow-project-to-redraw-the-levant



Quote Of The Day

"I did this [assassinate Oswald] so they wouldn't implicate Jews."

Jacob Rubenstein

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis