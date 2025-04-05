April 5, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Whence "6 Million Jews"? "Gas Chambers"? "Industrial Scale Murder"? by Father James Mawdsley (59:56)
Chaos by Bill Bonner

Reciprocal Fair Trade Or Fictional Figures To Bust Supply Chains Again by David Knight Show (14:34)

China's High-Level Opening-Up Opens To The World Editorial by Global Times
Whence "6 Million Jews"? "Gas Chambers"? "Industrial Scale Murder"? (59:56)
by Father James Mawdsley
https://rumble.com/v6rocuj-whence-6-million-jews-gas-chambers-industrial-scale-murder-by-father-james-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Chaos
When an honest trade happens, both sides win. Each gets something he didn’t have before and gives up something he considers less valuable. Bringing in politics just queers the deal.
by Bill Bonner
https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/chaos
Reciprocal Fair Trade Or Fictional Figures To Bust Supply Chains Again (14:34)
“They charge us, we charge them”. But his Press Secretary’s cherry-picking—700% on Japan’s rice vs. 46% average—exposes the con. The numbers don’t add up. It’s a trade war trap to create chaos, break supply chains and raise taxes through the back door.
by The David Knight Show
https://rumble.com/v6rmbjt-reciprocal-fair-trade-or-fictional-figures-to-bust-supply-chains-again.html
China’s High-Level Opening-Up Opens To The World
The US side on Wednesday claimed that it has been disadvantaged in international trade and raised tariffs on all its trading partners under the pretext of “reciprocity,” including China, which sent shockwaves across the world.
Editorial by Global Times
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202504/1331485.shtml
Bioweapon BS (Transcript and Video 20:37)
Flashback to my October 2022 presentation
by Dr. Sam Bailey
https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/bioweapon-bs
Tariffs, The Global Economy, And Sovereign Wisdom
The toll that the Liberal sexual predator mentality has taken on our souls is much more vast than we can absorb. The Rabbi Shmuley’s of the world need to descend back into their caves and indwelling away from society. The Nephilim. Once destroyed in Ninevah.
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/tariffs-the-global-economy-and-sovereign
China Hits Back At US With 34% Import Tariffs
The move follows President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” duties on all Chinese goods
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/615233-china-us-import-tariffs
Zundel And Cole In Auschwitz (27:05)
The holocaust industry has become a tyrannical dictatorship that incessantly manipulates, distorts, marginalizes and manufactures false conclusions to prop up their sinking ship. By taking their hysterical obsessions to psychopathic levels, the charlatans behind this ruse make it glaringly apparent how weak the foundation of their argument is.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/189AJuAXP1vB
"Israel is our greatest enemy."
Leonarda Jonie
"Israel is our greatest enemy."

Leonarda Jonie
