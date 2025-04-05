EarthNewspaper.com

Whence "6 Million Jews"? "Gas Chambers"? "Industrial Scale Murder"? (59:56)

by Father James Mawdsley

https://rumble.com/v6rocuj-whence-6-million-jews-gas-chambers-industrial-scale-murder-by-father-james-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Chaos

When an honest trade happens, both sides win. Each gets something he didn’t have before and gives up something he considers less valuable. Bringing in politics just queers the deal.

by Bill Bonner

https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/chaos



Reciprocal Fair Trade Or Fictional Figures To Bust Supply Chains Again (14:34)

“They charge us, we charge them”. But his Press Secretary’s cherry-picking—700% on Japan’s rice vs. 46% average—exposes the con. The numbers don’t add up. It’s a trade war trap to create chaos, break supply chains and raise taxes through the back door.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6rmbjt-reciprocal-fair-trade-or-fictional-figures-to-bust-supply-chains-again.html



China’s High-Level Opening-Up Opens To The World

The US side on Wednesday claimed that it has been disadvantaged in international trade and raised tariffs on all its trading partners under the pretext of “reciprocity,” including China, which sent shockwaves across the world.

Editorial by Global Times

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202504/1331485.shtml



Bioweapon BS (Transcript and Video 20:37)

Flashback to my October 2022 presentation

by Dr. Sam Bailey

https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/bioweapon-bs



Tariffs, The Global Economy, And Sovereign Wisdom

The toll that the Liberal sexual predator mentality has taken on our souls is much more vast than we can absorb. The Rabbi Shmuley’s of the world need to descend back into their caves and indwelling away from society. The Nephilim. Once destroyed in Ninevah.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/tariffs-the-global-economy-and-sovereign



China Hits Back At US With 34% Import Tariffs

The move follows President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” duties on all Chinese goods

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/615233-china-us-import-tariffs



Zundel And Cole In Auschwitz (27:05)

The holocaust industry has become a tyrannical dictatorship that incessantly manipulates, distorts, marginalizes and manufactures false conclusions to prop up their sinking ship. By taking their hysterical obsessions to psychopathic levels, the charlatans behind this ruse make it glaringly apparent how weak the foundation of their argument is.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/189AJuAXP1vB



"Israel is our greatest enemy."

Leonarda Jonie

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



