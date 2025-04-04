EarthNewspaper.com

Have The Houthis Just Crippled A US Warship? (10:42)

by KernowDamo

https://rumble.com/v6rmogb-have-the-houthis-just-crippled-a-us-warship-by-kernowdamo.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Israel’s Genocide Has Killed More Journalists Than WWI And WWII Combined: Report

At least 232 journalists have been killed amid the genocide, a new Costs of War report finds.

by Sharon Zhang

https://truthout.org/articles/israels-genocide-has-killed-more-journalists-than-wwi-and-wwii-combined-report



Yemen Under Fire For Opposing Genocide, Israel Bombs Apartment Block In Beirut While Civilians Sleeping (Transcript and Video 12:52)

Trump is pummelling Yemen but the Resistance is still standing, Israel is violating international law on all levels in the region - my reports for UK Column

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/yemen-under-fire-for-opposing-genocide



Trump Is Reframing Palestine As An Immigration Issue. As With Biden’s “Ceasefire” Farce, The Goal Is To Continue Genocide. (Text and Video)

Presidents are tools to manage the public mind. Analysts and activists have to be more aware of the manipulations by the system and combat their false narratives more effectively.

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/trump-is-reframing-palestine-as-an



Five Martyrs, Wounded In US Aggression In Past Hours: Yemen

Yemeni Health Ministry spokesperson Anis al-Asbahi told Al Mayadeen that in the past 24 hours, airstrikes on Yemen resulted in five martyrs, five injuries, and one missing person.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/five-martyrs--wounded-in-us-aggression-in-past-hours--yemen



Churchill And Organized Jewry (6:52)

by David Irving

https://rumble.com/v6rmbyn-churchill-and-organized-jewry-by-david-irving.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Skies Darken

This is a provisional post in a context of information overload and confusion. To what extent are Trump’s new tariffs a genuine attempt to get the rest of the world to pay for the US $36 trillion debt? To what extent does this constitute, as Trump claims, a bid for US economic independence?

by Oliver Boyd-Barrett

https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/skies-darken



“The Bailout Of All Bailouts” Is Coming

Explaining the dangerous hedge fund basis trade.

by Quoth the Raven

https://quoththeraven.substack.com/p/the-bailout-of-all-bailouts-is-coming



Best Evidence

Disguise And Deception In The Assassination Of John F. Kennedy

Critics called the movie JFK fiction, but they won't be able to say that about this shocking, unimpeachably convincing book that pieces together startling new disclosures behind John F. Kennedy's assassination. David Lifton's skilled analysis leads to one irrefutable conclusion: that the plot did not begin in the twisted mind of a lone assassin but was a successfully executed conspiracy that reached the highest level of the federal government. "Sometime during Kennedy's thousand days, a secret veto was cast on his presidency and his life." Lifton's obsession with unanswered questions has led him again and again to the "best evidence" - that the president's body fell into the hands of people who deceived the nation and the world and who, to this day, have not been brought to justice.

by David S. Lifton

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



"Nonsense has taken up residence in the heart of public debate and also in the academy. This nonsense is part of the huge fund of unreason on which the plans and schemes of optimists draw for their vitality. Nonsense confiscates meaning. It thereby puts truth and falsehood, reason and unreason, light and darkness on an equal footing. It is a blow cast in defence of intellectual freedom, as the optimists construe it, namely the freedom to believe anything at all, provided you feel better for it.”

Roger Scruton

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



On April 4, 1964, The Beatles set a US chart record by occupying the first five places on the Billboard Hot 100. "Can't Buy Me Love" was at the top, followed by their debut single, "Love Me Do," at No.2, and their cover of Chuck Berry's "Roll Over Beethoven" at No. 3. "I Want To Hold Your Hand" held the No. 4 position while "Please Please Me" was at No. 5. The Liverpudlian band also had nine further singles placed in the Hot 100. They are the only recording artists in history to ever achieve this feat. By August of 1964, The Beatles had sold approximately 80 million records worldwide.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Surviving Healthcare With Robert Yoho

I have been a whistleblower since retiring from medical practice. I write and speak full-time about alternative medicine, medical corruption, and the predators who are attacking us.

https://RobertYoho.Substack.com



