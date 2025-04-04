April 4, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Have The Houthis Just Crippled A US Warship? by KernowDamo (10:42)
Israel’s Genocide Has Killed More Journalists Than WWI And WWII Combined by Sharon Zhang, Yemen Under Fire For Opposing Genocide by Vanessa Beeley (12:52)
Have The Houthis Just Crippled A US Warship? (10:42)
by KernowDamo
https://rumble.com/v6rmogb-have-the-houthis-just-crippled-a-us-warship-by-kernowdamo.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Israel’s Genocide Has Killed More Journalists Than WWI And WWII Combined: Report
At least 232 journalists have been killed amid the genocide, a new Costs of War report finds.
by Sharon Zhang
https://truthout.org/articles/israels-genocide-has-killed-more-journalists-than-wwi-and-wwii-combined-report
Yemen Under Fire For Opposing Genocide, Israel Bombs Apartment Block In Beirut While Civilians Sleeping (Transcript and Video 12:52)
Trump is pummelling Yemen but the Resistance is still standing, Israel is violating international law on all levels in the region - my reports for UK Column
by Vanessa Beeley
https://beeley.substack.com/p/yemen-under-fire-for-opposing-genocide
Trump Is Reframing Palestine As An Immigration Issue. As With Biden’s “Ceasefire” Farce, The Goal Is To Continue Genocide. (Text and Video)
Presidents are tools to manage the public mind. Analysts and activists have to be more aware of the manipulations by the system and combat their false narratives more effectively.
by Sam Husseini
https://husseini.substack.com/p/trump-is-reframing-palestine-as-an
Five Martyrs, Wounded In US Aggression In Past Hours: Yemen
Yemeni Health Ministry spokesperson Anis al-Asbahi told Al Mayadeen that in the past 24 hours, airstrikes on Yemen resulted in five martyrs, five injuries, and one missing person.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/five-martyrs--wounded-in-us-aggression-in-past-hours--yemen
Churchill And Organized Jewry (6:52)
by David Irving
https://rumble.com/v6rmbyn-churchill-and-organized-jewry-by-david-irving.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Skies Darken
This is a provisional post in a context of information overload and confusion. To what extent are Trump’s new tariffs a genuine attempt to get the rest of the world to pay for the US $36 trillion debt? To what extent does this constitute, as Trump claims, a bid for US economic independence?
by Oliver Boyd-Barrett
https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/skies-darken
“The Bailout Of All Bailouts” Is Coming
Explaining the dangerous hedge fund basis trade.
by Quoth the Raven
https://quoththeraven.substack.com/p/the-bailout-of-all-bailouts-is-coming
