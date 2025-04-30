April 30, 2025, 35 Posts Published And Archived. I Found The News Faking A Story! by WhatsHerFace (10:04)
Are You Tired Of Hearing About Antisemitism? by Philip Giraldi, War With Iran Would Be Catastrophic For The United States by Nicholas J. Fuentes
I Found The News Faking A Story! (10:04)
by WhatsHerFace
https://rumble.com/v6srxap-i-found-the-news-faking-a-story-by-whatsherface.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Are You Tired Of Hearing About Antisemitism?
One might well ask how a group composed of little more than 3% of the US population has managed to gain control of the nation’s foreign policy, its legislature and executive branches, its media, its entertainment industry, its financial institutions, and its elite universities while also making the United States subservient to the wishes of a monstrous small state located seven thousand miles away and composed of its coreligionists?
by Philip Giraldi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Are-You-Tired-Of-Hearing-About-Antisemitism-by-Philip-Giraldi
China Steps Up Its Game In The Global AI Race
Late next month, Huawei will be testing its new powerful AI processor, the Ascend 910 D, even as by early May the previous 910C will start to be mass-delivered to scores of Chinese tech companies.
by Pepe Escobar
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/pepe-escobar-china-steps-up-its-game-in-the-global-ai-race-1121952812.html
War With Iran Would Be Catastrophic For The United States (1:20:45)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6spe1x-war-with-iran-would-be-catastrophic-for-the-united-states.html
Evasive Maneuvers
In the aftermath of the USS Trembling Puppy acknowledging the loss of yet another fighter aircraft in the midst of a Yemeni missile attack, many speculations have arisen regarding what actually happened.
by William Schryver
https://imetatronink.substack.com/p/evasive-maneuvers
50th Anniversary Of The End Of The Vietnam War
After two decades of savage U.S. efforts to impose imperial control over South Vietnam, the effort collapsed in April 1975.
by Michael K. Smith
https://dissidentvoice.org/2025/04/50th-anniversary-of-the-end-of-the-vietnam-war
Hitler’s Final Days (2:10:55)
by Gott Mit Uns
https://odysee.com/@Slammdcrxx:8/Hitler’s-Final-Days
‘Prepare To Face Consequences’: Yemen Warns UK After Attacks On Sanaa
Yemen has targeted UK ships in the past in response to London’s participation in the former US administration’s campaign against the country
by News Desk
https://thecradle.co/articles/prepare-to-face-consequences-yemen-warns-uk-after-attacks-on-sanaa
