I Found The News Faking A Story! (10:04)

by WhatsHerFace

https://rumble.com/v6srxap-i-found-the-news-faking-a-story-by-whatsherface.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Are You Tired Of Hearing About Antisemitism?

One might well ask how a group composed of little more than 3% of the US population has managed to gain control of the nation’s foreign policy, its legislature and executive branches, its media, its entertainment industry, its financial institutions, and its elite universities while also making the United States subservient to the wishes of a monstrous small state located seven thousand miles away and composed of its coreligionists?

by Philip Giraldi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Are-You-Tired-Of-Hearing-About-Antisemitism-by-Philip-Giraldi



China Steps Up Its Game In The Global AI Race

Late next month, Huawei will be testing its new powerful AI processor, the Ascend 910 D, even as by early May the previous 910C will start to be mass-delivered to scores of Chinese tech companies.

by Pepe Escobar

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/pepe-escobar-china-steps-up-its-game-in-the-global-ai-race-1121952812.html



War With Iran Would Be Catastrophic For The United States (1:20:45)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6spe1x-war-with-iran-would-be-catastrophic-for-the-united-states.html



In the aftermath of the USS Trembling Puppy acknowledging the loss of yet another fighter aircraft in the midst of a Yemeni missile attack, many speculations have arisen regarding what actually happened.

by William Schryver

https://imetatronink.substack.com/p/evasive-maneuvers



50th Anniversary Of The End Of The Vietnam War

After two decades of savage U.S. efforts to impose imperial control over South Vietnam, the effort collapsed in April 1975.

by Michael K. Smith

https://dissidentvoice.org/2025/04/50th-anniversary-of-the-end-of-the-vietnam-war



Hitler’s Final Days (2:10:55)

by Gott Mit Uns

https://odysee.com/@Slammdcrxx:8/Hitler’s-Final-Days



‘Prepare To Face Consequences’: Yemen Warns UK After Attacks On Sanaa

Yemen has targeted UK ships in the past in response to London’s participation in the former US administration’s campaign against the country

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/prepare-to-face-consequences-yemen-warns-uk-after-attacks-on-sanaa



"Experience hath shewn, that even under the best forms of government those entrusted with power have, in time, and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny."

Thomas Jefferson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Adolf Hitler (Audiobook and Book)

And Dozens Of Related Resources

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian John Toland’s classic, definitive biography of Adolf Hitler first published January 1, 1976, remains the most thorough, readable, accessible, and, as much as possible, objective account of the life of a man whose effect on the world in the twentieth century will always be felt. Toland’s research provided one of the final opportunities for a historian to conduct personal interviews with over two hundred individuals intimately associated with Hitler. At a certain distance yet still with access to many of the people who enabled and who opposed the Führer and his Third Reich, Toland strove to treat this life as if Hitler lived and died a hundred years before instead of within his own memory.”

by John Toland

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



On April 30 2015, 76-year-old soul singer Ben E. King passed away. Born Benjamin Earl Nelson in North Carolina, he first made his mark with The Drifters, achieving a US No.1 and UK No.2 hit with 1960’s “Save The Last Dance For Me.” That same year, King left the group to begin a successful solo career that brought him two No.1s on the R&B chart: 1961’s “Stand By Me” (a UK No.1 upon its reissue in 1987), and 1975’s “Supernatural Thing.”

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



What's Her Face

https://Rumble.com/WhatsHerFace



