April 3, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Scrapping The First Amendment At The Behest Of A Foreign Power by Greg Reese (5:25)
Utah Becomes The First State To Ban Fluoride In Public Drinking Water by Doug Mainwaring, Yemen Leak Recipient Jeffrey Goldberg A 9/11 Suspect? FFWN With Cat McGuire (1:18:00)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
38,769 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Scrapping The First Amendment At The Behest Of A Foreign Power (5:25)
by Greg Reese
https://rumble.com/v6rl0of-scrapping-the-first-amendment-at-the-behest-of-a-foreign-power-by-greg-rees.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Utah Becomes The First State To Ban Fluoride In Public Drinking Water
The practice of putting fluoride in water has come under increasing scrutiny as reports emerged suggesting either negative health impacts or no impact at all from the additive.
by Doug Mainwaring
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/utah-becomes-the-first-state-to-ban-fluoride-in-public-drinking-water
Featured Videos
It Is Now Illegal To Criticize Israel (48:47)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6rekku-it-is-now-illegal-to-criticize-israel-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Yemen Leak Recipient Jeffrey Goldberg A 9/11 Suspect? FFWN With Cat McGuire (1:18:00)
Cat McGuire joins Kevin to break down the week’s top 33 news stories, with a special focus on the Jeffrey Goldberg Yemen-war-plans-leak scandal.
https://rumble.com/v6rdqfu-yemen-leak-recipient-jeffrey-goldberg-a-911-suspect-ffwn-with-cat-mcguire.html
Landmark Texas Case: Midwife Arrested For Illegal Abortion, No License
In one of the first cases of its kind in the nation, a Texas midwife was arrested on March 16 and charged with performing abortions and practicing medicine without a license.
by Tom Campisi
https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/landmark-texas-case-midwife-arrested-for-illegal-abortion-no-license
Unconquerable Yemen
Ansarallah won’t back down, staring down the Empire in the Red Sea, Pepe Escobar writes.
SANA’A, Yemen – No wonder the Roman Empire called it Arabia Felix. It’s 3 pm in Al-Sabeen square in the Haddah neighborhood of Sana’a on Friday, March 28, Al Quds Day, at Ramadan, only two days before Eid al-Fikr, and the crowd of over one million Yemenis stretches to the horizon, gently surrounded by naked hills in the distance and with the grand Al-Saleh mosque framing the foreground.
by Pepe Escobar
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/04/01/unconquerable-yemen
Trump Forces Harvard To Ban Criticism Of Israel (23:22)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6rir4n-trump-forces-harvard-to-ban-criticism-of-israel.html
Israeli Air Strikes Hit Syria’s Damascus, Hama
Israeli fighter jets struck the Syrian cities of Damascus and Hama late Wednesday, the Syrian news agency SANA reported.
by MEMO
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250402-israeli-air-strikes-hit-syrias-damascus-hama
The United States Of Tyranny: America Is Becoming A Constitution-Free Zone
“If tyranny and oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy.” ~ James Madison
by John and Nisha Whitehead
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_united_states_of_tyranny_america_is_becoming_a_constitution_free_zone
Book Of The Day
The Reporter Who Knew Too Much
The mysterious death of What's my line TV star and media icon Dorothy Kilgallen
Was What’s My Line TV Star, media icon, and crack investigative reporter and journalist Dorothy Kilgallen murdered for writing a tell-all book about the JFK assassination? If so, is the main suspect in her death still at large?
by Mark Shaw
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quote Of The Day
"Feminism is doomed to failure because it is based on
an attempt to repeal and restructure human nature."
Phyllis Schlafly
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Music Of The Day
On March 3, 1977, the first night of an UK tour with Johnny Thunders and the Heartbreakers, Cherry Vanilla and The Police kicked off at the Roxy Club, London. John Otway and Wild Willie Barratt played at The Speakeasy, London and Iggy Pop supported by The Vibrators appeared at Huddersfield Poly.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Website Of The Day
Denis Rancourt
Interdisciplinary researcher. PhD in Physics.
https://DenisRancourt.Substack.com
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis