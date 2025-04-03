EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

38,769 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Scrapping The First Amendment At The Behest Of A Foreign Power (5:25)

by Greg Reese

https://rumble.com/v6rl0of-scrapping-the-first-amendment-at-the-behest-of-a-foreign-power-by-greg-rees.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Utah Becomes The First State To Ban Fluoride In Public Drinking Water

The practice of putting fluoride in water has come under increasing scrutiny as reports emerged suggesting either negative health impacts or no impact at all from the additive.

by Doug Mainwaring

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/utah-becomes-the-first-state-to-ban-fluoride-in-public-drinking-water



Featured Videos

It Is Now Illegal To Criticize Israel (48:47)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6rekku-it-is-now-illegal-to-criticize-israel-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Yemen Leak Recipient Jeffrey Goldberg A 9/11 Suspect? FFWN With Cat McGuire (1:18:00)

Cat McGuire joins Kevin to break down the week’s top 33 news stories, with a special focus on the Jeffrey Goldberg Yemen-war-plans-leak scandal.

https://rumble.com/v6rdqfu-yemen-leak-recipient-jeffrey-goldberg-a-911-suspect-ffwn-with-cat-mcguire.html



Landmark Texas Case: Midwife Arrested For Illegal Abortion, No License

In one of the first cases of its kind in the nation, a Texas midwife was arrested on March 16 and charged with performing abortions and practicing medicine without a license.

by Tom Campisi

https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/landmark-texas-case-midwife-arrested-for-illegal-abortion-no-license



Unconquerable Yemen

Ansarallah won’t back down, staring down the Empire in the Red Sea, Pepe Escobar writes.

SANA’A, Yemen – No wonder the Roman Empire called it Arabia Felix. It’s 3 pm in Al-Sabeen square in the Haddah neighborhood of Sana’a on Friday, March 28, Al Quds Day, at Ramadan, only two days before Eid al-Fikr, and the crowd of over one million Yemenis stretches to the horizon, gently surrounded by naked hills in the distance and with the grand Al-Saleh mosque framing the foreground.

by Pepe Escobar

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/04/01/unconquerable-yemen



Trump Forces Harvard To Ban Criticism Of Israel (23:22)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6rir4n-trump-forces-harvard-to-ban-criticism-of-israel.html



Israeli Air Strikes Hit Syria’s Damascus, Hama

Israeli fighter jets struck the Syrian cities of Damascus and Hama late Wednesday, the Syrian news agency SANA reported.

by MEMO

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250402-israeli-air-strikes-hit-syrias-damascus-hama



The United States Of Tyranny: America Is Becoming A Constitution-Free Zone

“If tyranny and oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy.” ~ James Madison

by John and Nisha Whitehead

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_united_states_of_tyranny_america_is_becoming_a_constitution_free_zone



Book Of The Day

The Reporter Who Knew Too Much

The mysterious death of What's my line TV star and media icon Dorothy Kilgallen

Was What’s My Line TV Star, media icon, and crack investigative reporter and journalist Dorothy Kilgallen murdered for writing a tell-all book about the JFK assassination? If so, is the main suspect in her death still at large?

by Mark Shaw

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"Feminism is doomed to failure because it is based on

an attempt to repeal and restructure human nature."

Phyllis Schlafly

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Music Of The Day

On March 3, 1977, the first night of an UK tour with Johnny Thunders and the Heartbreakers, Cherry Vanilla and The Police kicked off at the Roxy Club, London. John Otway and Wild Willie Barratt played at The Speakeasy, London and Iggy Pop supported by The Vibrators appeared at Huddersfield Poly.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Denis Rancourt

Interdisciplinary researcher. PhD in Physics.

https://DenisRancourt.Substack.com



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis