Video Of The Day

The Video Netanyahu Doesn't Want You To See (12:26)

by Double Down News

https://rumble.com/v6sqazp-the-video-netanyahu-doesnt-want-you-to-see-by-double-down-news.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Screaming Soldiers And Open Revolt: How One Video Unmasked Israel’s Internal Power Struggle (Text and Video)

An apparently strange choice was made by a correspondent from Israel’s Channel 12 when, on 22 April, he decided to release one of the most humiliating videos of a relatively large number of Israeli soldiers coming under attack by a single Palestinian fighter.

by Dr. Ramzy Baroud

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250429-screaming-soldiers-and-open-revolt-how-one-video-unmasked-israels-internal-power-struggle



US Sets Stage To Weaponize Foreign Fighters In Syria Against Iran, Russia, China (23:56)

The Al Qaeda regime in Damascus is in talks with the U.S. to lift the sanctions on Syria, months after the U.S., Israel and Turkey orchestrated the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, and put Abu Mohammed al-Jolani in power.

Rachel Blevins Interviews Kevork Almassian

https://rachelblevins.substack.com/p/foreign-fighters-syria-iran-russia-china



A Decades-Old Deal Is Falling Apart – And Two Nuclear Neighbors Are Involved

Following the Kashmir attack that killed 26 people, tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad risk spiraling into a full-blown water conflict

by RT

https://www.rt.com/india/616476-our-water-or-their-blood



US, Israel Led Record-Breaking Surge In Military Spending In 2024

Israel boosted its military spending by 65 percent, reaching 8.8 percent of its GDP, to finance its genocide against Palestinians in Gaza

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/us-israel-led-record-breaking-surge-in-military-spending-in-2024



Israel Just Launched A Devastating Attack On Iran’s Ports, Trump Says U.S. Wll “Lead The Pack” (12:57)

It’s being called a silent war… at the same time, the US is negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran… Israel is busy attacking Iranian targets like Iran’s Bandar Abbas port.

by Redacted News

https://rumble.com/v6spbj3-israel-just-launched-a-devastating-attack-on-irans-ports-trump-says-u.s.-wl.html



House Overwhelmingly Passes “Take It Down Act” Mandating Rapid Online Deepfake, Non-Consensual Imagery Takedowns

A law built to scrub AI nudes from the internet might also be used as a no-questions-asked censorship mechanism.

by Dan Frieth

https://reclaimthenet.org/take-it-down-act-nonconsensual-ai-imagery-censorship-issue



Quote Of The Day

“After the final no there comes a yes and on that yes the future of the world depends.”

Wallace Stevens

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Masters of Deception: Zionism, 9/11 And The War On Terror

Thanks goes to the Incog Man for creating the superb cover art for this book. Thanks goes to Mark in New Zealand for his help proof-reading the book. Thanks goes to fellow activists Deanna Spingola, LordLindsey, Zan Overall, Charles Giuliani, Arthur Topham and many others for their steadfast support in this struggle for truth and freedom. Thanks goes to Ernst Zündel, Fredrick Töben, Michael Collins Piper and other genuine warriors for historical truth whose phenomenal works helped me down the path to enlightenment. Thanks goes to all the free thinkers out there for keeping an open mind and having a discerning eye amidst the sea of deception that has engulfed our world.

by Zander C. Fuerza

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On April 29, 1977, London new wave trio The Jam released their debut single, “In The City,” which peaked at No.40 in the UK pop chart. It was the first of 39 UK chart entries for the Paul Weller-led act.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Double Down News

Creating the Future of Journalism

In an ever increasingly divided world, our job isn’t to drive people further apart with fear and fiction but bring them together with empathy and evidence Far too many Journalists sit comfortably trapped in their own bubble of privilege and power, talking to each other and the so-called political class, rather than serving the people they’re meant to inform. DDN is the antithesis of ego, personality and moral superiority.

https://DoubleDown.news



