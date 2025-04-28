April 28, 2025, 34 Posts Published And Archived. Gaza's Missing by TRT World (25:40)
Trump’s Fourth Greatest Betrayal So Far - And Pete Hegseth by Chuck Baldwin, ACH (2580) I’m Talking To You #224 (1:17:24), and Billionaire Boss Man by FreeFall
Gaza's Missing (25:40)
by TRT World
https://rumble.com/v6sopf7-gazas-missing-by-trt-world.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Trump’s Fourth Greatest Betrayal So Far — And Pete Hegseth
The title of this column on April 3 was Trump’s Three Greatest Betrayals So Far. Today, I’m highlighting Trump’s fourth greatest betrayal so far.
by Chuck Baldwin
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4750/Trumps-Fourth-Greatest-Betrayal-So-Far-And-Pete-Hegseth.aspx
ACH (2580) I’m Talking To You #224 – The Rarest Record In The World, Broadcast On April 28, 2025 (1:17:24)
A wonderful commentary and news show, from my friend across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/04/28/ach-2580-im-talking-to-you-224-the-rarest-record-in-the-world
Billionaire Boss Man
Casino Owner: “I just can’t understand how I bankrupted three casinos?”
Mobster: “It’s because you skimmed more than you made. Most profits come from the slots and you can rig them to pay out what you want.”
by FreeFall
https://freefall555.substack.com/p/billionaire-boss-man
Also Read: Shocker: Trump’s Private Commitments To Rothschild Disclosed By Researcher
by Jake Morphonios
https://needtoknow.news/2018/05/president-trump-rothschilds-puppet-major-revelations
The Story Of Medicine (2014)
By Dr. Vernon Coleman – 40 Q&As – Unbekoming Book Summary
Vernon Coleman, a former physician turned outspoken critic of modern medicine, offers a provocative historical summary in The Story of Medicine, tracing the evolution of medical practices from ancient times to today.
by Unbekoming
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-story-of-medicine-2014
How Evil These People Are… (0:08)
lsraeIis stop flour trucks from heading to starving children and dumped the flour on the ground.
https://x.com/Megatron_ron/status/1785578313647370465
Senior Pakistani Official Threatens India With Nukes
A remark by the country’s railways minister underscores rising tensions after terrorists gunned down 26 people in Kashmir
by RT
https://www.rt.com/india/616404-pakistan-threatens-india-nukes-tensions-kashmir
"Everyone should do all in his power to collect and disseminate the truth,
in the hope that it may find a place in history and descend to posterity.
History is not the relation of campaigns and battles
and generals or other individuals,
but that which shows the principles for which the South contended
and which justified her struggle for those principles."
Robert E. Lee
Robert E. Lee
The Eastern Front: Memoirs Of A Waffen SS Volunteer
A gripping first-person memoir of soldierly sacrifice, heroism and fierce combat against numerically superior Soviet forces during World War II, by a charismatic Belgian writer and politician turned front-line infantryman. New, revised IHR edition, with index and photos. Here is the epic story of the Walloon Legion, a volunteer Belgian unit of the World War II pan-European SS force, as told - in absorbing prose -- by the legendary Degrelle. Captures the grit, terror and glory of Europe's crusade against Communism.
by Leon Degrelle
by Leon Degrelle
On April 28, 1999, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the unveiling ceremony, which took place only a week after the release of his and the Heartbreakers’ album, Echo, Petty was humble about the accolade, describing it as "pretty unbelievable" and admitting to the assembled crowd, "We used to walk up and down this street and look at the stars and never dreamed we would ever have one."
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
John Waters
John Waters is an Irish Thinker, Talker, and Writer. From the life of the spirit of society to the infinite reach of rock ‘n’ roll; from the puzzle of the human ‘I’ to the true nature of money; from the attempted murder of fatherhood to the slow death of the novel, he speaks and writes about the meaning of life in the modern world.
https://johnwaters.substack.com
Mark R. Elsis