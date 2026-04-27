April 27, 2026, 32 Posts Published And Archived
Frank Wright Speaking Truth To Power (1:00:42), Fraud, Fakery, Lies And A Dose Of Reality by Gary D. Barnett, Glenn Diesen Interviews Alastair Crooke (45:23), The Young Hitler I Knew by August Kubizek
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Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
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