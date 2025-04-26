EarthNewspaper.com

Lead Post

Funeral Of Pope Francis Held In Vatican

The funeral of Pope Francis, attended by over 250,000 people who were joined by world leaders and royals, was held on Saturday in Vatican, Anadolu reports.

by MEMO

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250426-funeral-of-pope-francis-held-in-vatican



ACH (2578) I’m Talking To YOU #223 – Quincy Is Like CSI On Valium (Audio 57:46)

A great commentary and news show, with my friend from across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/04/26/ach-2578-im-talking-to-you-223-quincy-is-like-csi-on-valium



China, Hong Kong And The Art Of Blinking

Captain Chaos definitely does not have the cards – which as even South Pacific penguins know, are all made in China.

by Pepe Escobar

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/04/25/china-hong-kong-and-art-blinking



Russia’s Unconditional Talks Offer Exposes Zelensky’s Diplomatic Machinations — Ex-Pentagon Analyst

The Kremlin has again reiterated Russia’s readiness for peace negotiations with Ukraine to US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/russias-unconditional-talks-offer-exposes-zelenskys-diplomatic-machinations--ex-pentagon-analyst-1121939503.html



News And Analysis On Day 566 Of The Gaza Genocide (2:19:38)

by The Electronic Intifada

https://rumble.com/v6sh34p-breaking-news-and-analysis-on-day-566-of-the-gaza-genocide-the-electronic-i.html



Iran, US Conclude Third Round Of Indirect Talks In Oman

The third round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States has concluded in Muscat, the capital of Oman, with both parties agreeing to continue consultations.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/04/26/746890/Iran-US-Oman-indirect-talks-Muscat



Woman Prince Andrew Has Never Met Dies In Non-Suspicious Circumstances

Nobody saw this coming…

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein when she was a child and raped by rich and powerful men who have never been brought to justice, has died.

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/woman-prince-andrew-has-never-met



Covid Vaccine Injuries Confirmed By New Data (13:05)

Del and Jefferey reveal newly uncovered CDC data tying COVID-19 vaccines to neurological, cardiac, and autoimmune injuries, including brain inflammation and heart complications. As evidence mounts, the failure of health officials to warn the public threatens to shatter what little trust remains.

by The HighWire with Del Bigtree

https://rumble.com/v6skj8x-covid-vaccine-injuries-confirmed-by-new-data.html



The Good And Bad Of Fear

A little fear is a good thing. Fear helps us stay alive. I remember a skiing holiday I took a few years ago.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/badoffear.htm



