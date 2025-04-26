April 26, 2025, 34 Posts Published And Archived. Punishing Those Found "Not Guilty" Is OK With US Courts by David Knight Show (22:09)
Funeral Of Pope Francis Held In Vatican by MEMO, ACH (2578) I’m Talking To YOU #223 (Audio 57:46), and China, Hong Kong And The Art Of Blinking by Pepe Escobar
Video Of The Day
Punishing Those Found "Not Guilty" Is OK With US Courts (22:09)
by David Knight Show
https://rumble.com/v6slqi9-punishing-those-found-not-guilty-is-ok-with-us-courts-by-david-knight-show.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Funeral Of Pope Francis Held In Vatican
The funeral of Pope Francis, attended by over 250,000 people who were joined by world leaders and royals, was held on Saturday in Vatican, Anadolu reports.
by MEMO
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250426-funeral-of-pope-francis-held-in-vatican
ACH (2578) I’m Talking To YOU #223 – Quincy Is Like CSI On Valium (Audio 57:46)
A great commentary and news show, with my friend from across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/04/26/ach-2578-im-talking-to-you-223-quincy-is-like-csi-on-valium
China, Hong Kong And The Art Of Blinking
Captain Chaos definitely does not have the cards – which as even South Pacific penguins know, are all made in China.
by Pepe Escobar
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/04/25/china-hong-kong-and-art-blinking
Russia’s Unconditional Talks Offer Exposes Zelensky’s Diplomatic Machinations — Ex-Pentagon Analyst
The Kremlin has again reiterated Russia’s readiness for peace negotiations with Ukraine to US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/russias-unconditional-talks-offer-exposes-zelenskys-diplomatic-machinations--ex-pentagon-analyst-1121939503.html
News And Analysis On Day 566 Of The Gaza Genocide (2:19:38)
by The Electronic Intifada
https://rumble.com/v6sh34p-breaking-news-and-analysis-on-day-566-of-the-gaza-genocide-the-electronic-i.html
Iran, US Conclude Third Round Of Indirect Talks In Oman
The third round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States has concluded in Muscat, the capital of Oman, with both parties agreeing to continue consultations.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/04/26/746890/Iran-US-Oman-indirect-talks-Muscat
Woman Prince Andrew Has Never Met Dies In Non-Suspicious Circumstances
Nobody saw this coming…
Virginia Giuffre, the woman who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein when she was a child and raped by rich and powerful men who have never been brought to justice, has died.
by Laura and Normal Island News
https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/woman-prince-andrew-has-never-met
Covid Vaccine Injuries Confirmed By New Data (13:05)
Del and Jefferey reveal newly uncovered CDC data tying COVID-19 vaccines to neurological, cardiac, and autoimmune injuries, including brain inflammation and heart complications. As evidence mounts, the failure of health officials to warn the public threatens to shatter what little trust remains.
by The HighWire with Del Bigtree
https://rumble.com/v6skj8x-covid-vaccine-injuries-confirmed-by-new-data.html
The Good And Bad Of Fear
A little fear is a good thing. Fear helps us stay alive. I remember a skiing holiday I took a few years ago.
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.vernoncoleman.com/badoffear.htm
