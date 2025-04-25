“In four years, you don’t have to vote again.” Donald J. Trump, July 27, 2024

Video Of The Day

Not A Single Foreign Journalist Has Been Allowed Into Gaza (12:24)

George Galloway Interviews Daoud Kuttab

https://rumble.com/v6sk101-george-galloway-interviews-daoud-kuttab-not-a-single-foreign-journalist-has.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Talk Is Cheap: Trump Can’t Negotiate Because No One Believes Him (Text and Videos)

People ask if I’ve heard the latest thing Donald Trump has said, and my sincere response is, who gives a shit? Not the person who said it, so why should the one who read it?

by Indi

https://indi.ca/talk-is-cheap-trump-cant-negotiate-because-no-one-believes-him



LifeChat: Two Big Lies Exposed-What The NYT Uncovered About Planned Parenthood (4:49)

What if one of the most well-known names in media accidentally peeled back the curtain on the abortion industry? That’s exactly what happened when The New York Times published a front-page exposé titled Botched Care and Tired Staff: Planned Parenthood in Crisis.

by Ryan Sanders

https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/lifechat-what-nyt-uncovered-planned-parenthood



The LaRouche Outlook: The Sun Never Set On The British Empire’s Evil. Part 3

The City of London established the system of private central banking (and “central bank money”) and spread it worldwide, with the sole purpose of enforcing upon sovereign nations a “money system” and rule by a private financial elite.

by Tamer Mansour

https://journal-neo.su/2025/04/25/the-larouche-outlook-the-sun-never-set-on-the-british-empires-evil-3



“Rule Britannia” Part 1. Chapter 8 From “Our Country, Then And Now”

“Why Study the British Empire?” “Origins of Britain,” “Elizabeth I and Her Spymaster”

by Richard C. Cook

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/rule-britannia-part-1-chapter-8-from



The Four Crusades Against The Jewish Usury Money Changers

In 612 BC the Library of Ashurbanipal of Nineveh was completely destroyed by fire. Some clay tablets were preserved. In 473 AD, a fire destroyed the vast majority of manuscripts at the Imperial Constantinople Library of the Hagia.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-four-crusades-against-the-jewish



LifeChat: Two More Lies The Abortion Industry Hopes You’ll Believe (3:18)

If you’ve ever been told that late-term abortions don’t really happen, or that the pro-choice movement is simply about honesty and compassion, this episode will challenge those assumptions.

by Ryan Sanders

https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/lifechat-two-more-lies-abortion-industry



The EU Brought To Its Knees By The Straussians

A US grouping, constituted around the thought of the philosopher Leo Strauss, controls from now on both the Secretariat of Defense and the Secretariat of State. After having organized many wars since those of Yugoslavia, they imagined the one in Ukraine.

by Thierry Meyssan

https://www.voltairenet.org/article217976.html



‘Jews Will Kill Jews’: Israel’s Top Politicos Warn Of Impending Civil War

Netanyahu’s war is not just on Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Iraq – it is on Israel’s own institutions, opposition parties, and the last shreds of internal dissent. Now, the occupation state’s most senior political veterans are warning of a full-on Civil War.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://thecradle.co/articles/jews-will-kill-jews-israels-top-politicos-warn-of-impending-civil-war



Resistance Tunnel Ambush Hits Israeli Troops, With Jon Elmer (16:53)

Jon Elmer, contributing editor, covers the latest resistance news from the Gaza Strip, including a detailed tunnel ambush in the buffer zone in northern Gaza.

by The Electronic Intifada

https://rumble.com/v6sj4nr-resistance-tunnel-ambush-hits-israeli-troops-with-jon-elmer.html



"The future belongs to those who give the next generation reason for hope."

Pierre Teilhard de Chardin

