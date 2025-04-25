April 25, 2025, 34 Posts Published And Archived. Not A Single Foreign Journalist Has Been Allowed Into Gaza George Galloway Interviews Daoud Kuttab (12:24)
Talk Is Cheap: Trump Can’t Negotiate Because No One Believes Him by Indi, LifeChat: Two Big Lies Exposed-What The NYT Uncovered About Planned Parenthood by Ryan Sanders (4:49)
Video Of The Day
Not A Single Foreign Journalist Has Been Allowed Into Gaza (12:24)
George Galloway Interviews Daoud Kuttab
https://rumble.com/v6sk101-george-galloway-interviews-daoud-kuttab-not-a-single-foreign-journalist-has.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Talk Is Cheap: Trump Can’t Negotiate Because No One Believes Him (Text and Videos)
People ask if I’ve heard the latest thing Donald Trump has said, and my sincere response is, who gives a shit? Not the person who said it, so why should the one who read it?
by Indi
https://indi.ca/talk-is-cheap-trump-cant-negotiate-because-no-one-believes-him
LifeChat: Two Big Lies Exposed-What The NYT Uncovered About Planned Parenthood (4:49)
What if one of the most well-known names in media accidentally peeled back the curtain on the abortion industry? That’s exactly what happened when The New York Times published a front-page exposé titled Botched Care and Tired Staff: Planned Parenthood in Crisis.
by Ryan Sanders
https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/lifechat-what-nyt-uncovered-planned-parenthood
The LaRouche Outlook: The Sun Never Set On The British Empire’s Evil. Part 3
The City of London established the system of private central banking (and “central bank money”) and spread it worldwide, with the sole purpose of enforcing upon sovereign nations a “money system” and rule by a private financial elite.
by Tamer Mansour
https://journal-neo.su/2025/04/25/the-larouche-outlook-the-sun-never-set-on-the-british-empires-evil-3
“Rule Britannia” Part 1. Chapter 8 From “Our Country, Then And Now”
“Why Study the British Empire?” “Origins of Britain,” “Elizabeth I and Her Spymaster”
by Richard C. Cook
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/rule-britannia-part-1-chapter-8-from
The Four Crusades Against The Jewish Usury Money Changers
In 612 BC the Library of Ashurbanipal of Nineveh was completely destroyed by fire. Some clay tablets were preserved. In 473 AD, a fire destroyed the vast majority of manuscripts at the Imperial Constantinople Library of the Hagia.
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-four-crusades-against-the-jewish
LifeChat: Two More Lies The Abortion Industry Hopes You’ll Believe (3:18)
If you’ve ever been told that late-term abortions don’t really happen, or that the pro-choice movement is simply about honesty and compassion, this episode will challenge those assumptions.
by Ryan Sanders
https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/lifechat-two-more-lies-abortion-industry
The EU Brought To Its Knees By The Straussians
A US grouping, constituted around the thought of the philosopher Leo Strauss, controls from now on both the Secretariat of Defense and the Secretariat of State. After having organized many wars since those of Yugoslavia, they imagined the one in Ukraine.
by Thierry Meyssan
https://www.voltairenet.org/article217976.html
‘Jews Will Kill Jews’: Israel’s Top Politicos Warn Of Impending Civil War
Netanyahu’s war is not just on Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Iraq – it is on Israel’s own institutions, opposition parties, and the last shreds of internal dissent. Now, the occupation state’s most senior political veterans are warning of a full-on Civil War.
by Robert Inlakesh
https://thecradle.co/articles/jews-will-kill-jews-israels-top-politicos-warn-of-impending-civil-war
Resistance Tunnel Ambush Hits Israeli Troops, With Jon Elmer (16:53)
Jon Elmer, contributing editor, covers the latest resistance news from the Gaza Strip, including a detailed tunnel ambush in the buffer zone in northern Gaza.
by The Electronic Intifada
https://rumble.com/v6sj4nr-resistance-tunnel-ambush-hits-israeli-troops-with-jon-elmer.html
Quote Of The Day
"The future belongs to those who give the next generation reason for hope."
Pierre Teilhard de Chardin
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
Library Genesis - also known as libgen - is a fantastic digital shadow library that gives you free access to millions of your favourite books and papers as eBooks.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Music Of The Day
On April 25, 1987, U2 started a five-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with their fifth studio album The Joshua Tree. Inspired by American tour experiences, literature, and politics, the album topped the charts in over 20 countries, and is one of the world's all-time best-selling albums, with over 25 million copies sold.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Website Of The Day
Michael Collins Piper Books
https://archive.org/details/mcpbooks
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
