Lead Post

Israel’s Ben Gvir Says US Republicans Support His Plan To Bomb Food In Gaza

The Israeli minister is visiting the US and met with Republican leaders at Mar-a-Lago

by Dave DeCamp

https://news.antiwar.com/2025/04/23/israels-ben-gvir-says-us-republicans-support-his-plan-to-bomb-food-in-gaza



Seyed Mohammad Marandi: Israel Pressures US Toward War With Iran (26:23)

Seyed Mohammad Marandi is a professor, an analyst and an advisor to Iran’s nuclear negotiation team. Prof. Marandi argues that Iran is ready for war, as the US and Israel disagree over attacking Iran.

by Glenn Diesen

https://rumble.com/v6seuxh-seyed-mohammad-marandi-israel-pressures-us-toward-war-with-iran.html



Israel Cracks Down On Official Posts Mourning Pope Francis (Text and Video)

Israeli diplomats criticise foreign ministry’s handling of pontiff’s death, saying it damages Israel’s image

by Mera Aladam

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-cracks-down-posts-mourning-pope-francis



Deporting Dissent: The Dangerous Precedent Set By The Persecution Of Pro-Palestine Activists

“Rights are granted to those who align with power,” Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student, eloquently wrote from his cell.

by Dr. Ramzy Baroud

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250422-deporting-dissent-the-dangerous-precedent-set-by-the-persecution-of-pro-palestine-activists



ACH (2577) I’m Talking To YOU #222 – When You Receive The Joke Before You Receive The News The Joke Was About… Audio 57:27)

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/04/23/ach-2577-im-talking-to-you-222-when-you-receive-the-joke-before-you-receive-the-news-the-joke-was-about



India Cuts Pakistan Off After Massacre

The deadly incident in Jammu and Kashmir claimed 26 lives and left many others wounded

by RT

https://www.rt.com/india/616168-india-announces-retaliation-against-pakistan



Ursula Haverbeck Asks A Simple Question About The "Death Camps" (5:28)

https://whiterabbit.substack.com/p/ursula-haverbeck-asks-a-simple-question



War Dust And Collateral Inhalation: Israel Breathes In Gaza’s Dust

A Forensic Study of the Self-Inflicted Consequences of Modern Warfare

by Dennis Kucinich

https://kucinichreport.substack.com/p/war-dust-and-collateral-inhalation



Quote Of The Day

“Science may have found a cure for most evils;

but it has found no remedy for the worst of them all -

the apathy of human beings.”

Helen Keller

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



