April 24, 2025, 34 Posts Published And Archived. Palantir: The New Deep State by More Perfect Union (16:31)
Israel’s Ben Gvir Says US Republicans Support His Plan To Bomb Food In Gaza by Dave DeCamp, Seyed Marandi: Israel Pressures US Toward War With Iran (26:23), Deporting Dissent by Dr. Ramzy Baroud
Video Of The Day
Palantir: The New Deep State (16:31)
by More Perfect Union
https://rumble.com/v6sgkll-palantir-the-new-deep-state-by-more-perfect-union.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Israel’s Ben Gvir Says US Republicans Support His Plan To Bomb Food In Gaza
The Israeli minister is visiting the US and met with Republican leaders at Mar-a-Lago
by Dave DeCamp
https://news.antiwar.com/2025/04/23/israels-ben-gvir-says-us-republicans-support-his-plan-to-bomb-food-in-gaza
Seyed Mohammad Marandi: Israel Pressures US Toward War With Iran (26:23)
Seyed Mohammad Marandi is a professor, an analyst and an advisor to Iran’s nuclear negotiation team. Prof. Marandi argues that Iran is ready for war, as the US and Israel disagree over attacking Iran.
by Glenn Diesen
https://rumble.com/v6seuxh-seyed-mohammad-marandi-israel-pressures-us-toward-war-with-iran.html
Israel Cracks Down On Official Posts Mourning Pope Francis (Text and Video)
Israeli diplomats criticise foreign ministry’s handling of pontiff’s death, saying it damages Israel’s image
by Mera Aladam
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-cracks-down-posts-mourning-pope-francis
Deporting Dissent: The Dangerous Precedent Set By The Persecution Of Pro-Palestine Activists
“Rights are granted to those who align with power,” Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student, eloquently wrote from his cell.
by Dr. Ramzy Baroud
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250422-deporting-dissent-the-dangerous-precedent-set-by-the-persecution-of-pro-palestine-activists
ACH (2577) I’m Talking To YOU #222 – When You Receive The Joke Before You Receive The News The Joke Was About… Audio 57:27)
by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/04/23/ach-2577-im-talking-to-you-222-when-you-receive-the-joke-before-you-receive-the-news-the-joke-was-about
India Cuts Pakistan Off After Massacre
The deadly incident in Jammu and Kashmir claimed 26 lives and left many others wounded
by RT
https://www.rt.com/india/616168-india-announces-retaliation-against-pakistan
Ursula Haverbeck Asks A Simple Question About The "Death Camps" (5:28)
https://whiterabbit.substack.com/p/ursula-haverbeck-asks-a-simple-question
War Dust And Collateral Inhalation: Israel Breathes In Gaza’s Dust
A Forensic Study of the Self-Inflicted Consequences of Modern Warfare
by Dennis Kucinich
https://kucinichreport.substack.com/p/war-dust-and-collateral-inhalation
“Science may have found a cure for most evils;
but it has found no remedy for the worst of them all -
the apathy of human beings.”
Helen Keller
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Final Judgment (Audiobook)
The Missing Link in the JFK Assassination Conspiracy
“I strongly recommend listening to this insightful, well-documented and in my opinion, the best book on the Kennedy assassination; Final Judgment: The Missing Link in the JFK Assassination Conspiracy, written by the late Michael Collins Piper. In Final Judgment, Piper puts forth the number one motive for the assassination of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy; Israel was obsessed with building their covert Dimona nuclear plant, with the aim of obtaining nuclear weapons, and with the proliferation of nuclear weapons being the paramount issue with Kennedy, there was simply no way he was going to let them. Piper also lays out in detail how the assassination of Kennedy and the Presidency of Johnson brought about a 180-degree change in the United States policy towards Israel.” ~ Mark R. Elsis
by Michael Collins Piper
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
On April 23, 1971, The Rolling Stones released their classic album Sticky Fingers in the UK. The band's first release on their own label via Atlantic Records, the cover was designed by Andy Warhol, who was paid $15,000 for his efforts. The LP sleeve featured a close-up of a pair of jeans with a working zip. Widely assumed to be that of Mick Jagger, the crotch photographed for the cover was actually that of actor Joe Dallesandro.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Bonner Private Research
Bonner Private Research is a daily newsletter for people interested in exploring: global financial markets, investing, history, and the deep dark recesses of the human heart. Our founder, Bill Bonner has been writing to investors every business day for over 20 years. He is joined by Tom Dyson, Dan Denning, and other members of our private research network. This is the only place you’ll find his work now.
https://bonnerprivateresearch.substack.com
Mark R. Elsis