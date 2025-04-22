April 22, 2025, 30 Posts Published And Archived. Why Technology Is Enslaving And Dehumanizing Us by Academy Of Ideas (18:38)
Americans: The Epitome Of Arrogant, Dependent, Apathetic People Who Have Caused Their Own Enslavement by by Gary D. Barnett, and Pope Francis Has Died On Easter Monday Aged 88 by Devin Watkins
Why Technology Is Enslaving And Dehumanizing Us (18:38)
by Academy Of Ideas
https://rumble.com/v6sev4l-why-technology-is-enslaving-and-dehumanizing-us-by-academy-of-ideas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Americans: The Epitome Of Arrogant, Dependent, Apathetic People Who Have Caused Their Own Enslavement
"Science may have found a cure for most evils;
but it has found no remedy for the worst of them all -
the apathy of human beings.”
Helen Keller
I like this quote by Helen Keller, even though no 'science' has ever found a "cure" for any evil, especially the unending evil of indifference that consumes the weak and cowardly minds of humans, especially it seems, of Americans. I say this given the fact that Americans have always claimed to be special, gifted, exceptional, more successful, and freer than any others, which of course is pure nonsense. To claim such an opinion, is akin to perpetual indoctrination, leading to undying indifference and ridiculous hubris. These attitudes are the bane of freedom, and never the cause of it.
by Gary D. Barnett
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Americans-The-Epitome-Of-Arrogant-Dependent-Apathetic-People-Who-Have-Caused-Their-Own-Enslavement-by-Gary-D-Barnett
Pope Francis Has Died On Easter Monday Aged 88
Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.
by Devin Watkins
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2025-04/pope-francis-dies-on-easter-monday-aged-88.html
AI Twins Digital Clones: Personal Assistants / Something Family Can Interact With When You’re Gone (12:13)
A new wave of AI startups is crafting digital twins—eerie replicas that mimic your voice, thoughts, and actions, taking your meetings, answering emails, and even “comforting” loved ones after your death.
by The David Knight Show
https://rumble.com/v6s9tvb-ai-twins-digital-clones-personal-assistantssomething-family-can-interact-wi.html
Archbishop Viganò: Bergoglio Will Answer To God For Usurping The Throne Of Peter
His soul has not disappeared. He will have to account for the crimes he has committed.
by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-vigano-bergoglio-will-answer-to-god-for-usurping-the-throne-of-peter
Another Papal Criminal Passes Into History
The Truth About Francis and his Predecessors in Revolution
by Michael Hoffman
https://michaelhoffman.substack.com/p/another-papal-criminal-passes-into
Logos Rising – A History Of Ultimate Reality (17:19)
by Dr. E. Michael Jones
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k94yJpjENGJ9
If The US Launches A Ground Operation Against Yemen, It Will Backfire
A US-led ground war in Yemen to seize Hodeidah would be a catastrophic blunder, empowering Ansar Allah and destabilizing the region for Israeli interests.
by Robert Inlakesh
https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/if-the-us-launches-a-ground-operation-against-yemen--it-will
The Central Role Of Great Britain And The City Of London In Fomenting The World Crisis
RCC: As the world crisis deepens, more commentators are exposing the central role of Great Britain in the outbreak of violence around the world.
by Richard C. Cook
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/the-central-role-of-great-britain
"The heaven, even the heavens, are the LORD'S:
but the earth hath he given to the children of men."
Psalm 115:16
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
The High Priests Of War
The secret history of how America's 'neo-conservative' Trotskyites came to power and orchestrated the war against Iraq as the first step in their drive for global empire
by Michael Collins Piper
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
On April 22, 1978, reggae icon Bob Marley returned to the stage in Jamaica for the first time after he was wounded in the chest and arm by seven gunmen who broke into his house on December 3rd, 1976. Held at Kingston’s National Stadium, The One Love Peace Concert also marked Marley’s return from exile in the UK. Dubbed “The Third World Woodstock,” the reggae extravaganza aimed to unite a country being torn apart by political violence. During his performance of the song “Jammin’,” Marley famously persuaded political rivals Michael Manley and Edward Seaga to join him on stage and link hands.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Phys.org
Science News
https://phys.org
