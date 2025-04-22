EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Why Technology Is Enslaving And Dehumanizing Us (18:38)

by Academy Of Ideas

https://rumble.com/v6sev4l-why-technology-is-enslaving-and-dehumanizing-us-by-academy-of-ideas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Americans: The Epitome Of Arrogant, Dependent, Apathetic People Who Have Caused Their Own Enslavement

"Science may have found a cure for most evils;

but it has found no remedy for the worst of them all -

the apathy of human beings.”

Helen Keller

I like this quote by Helen Keller, even though no 'science' has ever found a "cure" for any evil, especially the unending evil of indifference that consumes the weak and cowardly minds of humans, especially it seems, of Americans. I say this given the fact that Americans have always claimed to be special, gifted, exceptional, more successful, and freer than any others, which of course is pure nonsense. To claim such an opinion, is akin to perpetual indoctrination, leading to undying indifference and ridiculous hubris. These attitudes are the bane of freedom, and never the cause of it.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Americans-The-Epitome-Of-Arrogant-Dependent-Apathetic-People-Who-Have-Caused-Their-Own-Enslavement-by-Gary-D-Barnett



Lead Post

Pope Francis Has Died On Easter Monday Aged 88

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

by Devin Watkins

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2025-04/pope-francis-dies-on-easter-monday-aged-88.html



AI Twins Digital Clones: Personal Assistants / Something Family Can Interact With When You’re Gone (12:13)

A new wave of AI startups is crafting digital twins—eerie replicas that mimic your voice, thoughts, and actions, taking your meetings, answering emails, and even “comforting” loved ones after your death.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6s9tvb-ai-twins-digital-clones-personal-assistantssomething-family-can-interact-wi.html



Archbishop Viganò: Bergoglio Will Answer To God For Usurping The Throne Of Peter

His soul has not disappeared. He will have to account for the crimes he has committed.

by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-vigano-bergoglio-will-answer-to-god-for-usurping-the-throne-of-peter



Another Papal Criminal Passes Into History

The Truth About Francis and his Predecessors in Revolution

by Michael Hoffman

https://michaelhoffman.substack.com/p/another-papal-criminal-passes-into



Logos Rising – A History Of Ultimate Reality (17:19)

by Dr. E. Michael Jones

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k94yJpjENGJ9



If The US Launches A Ground Operation Against Yemen, It Will Backfire

A US-led ground war in Yemen to seize Hodeidah would be a catastrophic blunder, empowering Ansar Allah and destabilizing the region for Israeli interests.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/if-the-us-launches-a-ground-operation-against-yemen--it-will



The Central Role Of Great Britain And The City Of London In Fomenting The World Crisis

RCC: As the world crisis deepens, more commentators are exposing the central role of Great Britain in the outbreak of violence around the world.

by Richard C. Cook

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/the-central-role-of-great-britain



"The heaven, even the heavens, are the LORD'S:

but the earth hath he given to the children of men."

Psalm 115:16

The High Priests Of War

The secret history of how America's 'neo-conservative' Trotskyites came to power and orchestrated the war against Iraq as the first step in their drive for global empire

by Michael Collins Piper

On April 22, 1978, reggae icon Bob Marley returned to the stage in Jamaica for the first time after he was wounded in the chest and arm by seven gunmen who broke into his house on December 3rd, 1976. Held at Kingston’s National Stadium, The One Love Peace Concert also marked Marley’s return from exile in the UK. Dubbed “The Third World Woodstock,” the reggae extravaganza aimed to unite a country being torn apart by political violence. During his performance of the song “Jammin’,” Marley famously persuaded political rivals Michael Manley and Edward Seaga to join him on stage and link hands.

Phys.org

Science News

