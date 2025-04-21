April 21, 2025, 30 Posts Published And Archived. It Was Gun Control Not Taxes by Tenth Amendment Center (30:48)
The End Of American Free Speech by Robert Inlakesh, VertigoPolitix: On The Ethnic Genetic Interests Of Europeans (13:55), and Vaccines And Vaccination Are Extreme Quackery by Dr. Vernon Coleman
Video Of The Day
It Was Gun Control Not Taxes (30:48)
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v6sdb0h-it-was-gun-control-not-taxes-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
From Ms. Rachel To Anti-War College Students: The End Of American Free Speech
The lack of any proof for the claims being made was no more evident than in the case of Ms. Rachel, a popular children's entertainer.
by Robert Inlakesh
https://www.palestinechronicle.com/from-ms-rachel-to-anti-war-college-students-the-end-of-american-free-speech
Featured Videos
ACH (2570) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Katyn Forest Massacre And Why It Was Covered Up (57:32)
https://rumble.com/v6rziln-ach-2570-dr.-peter-hammond-the-katyn-forest-massacre-and-why-it-was-covered.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Vaccines And Vaccination Are Extreme Quackery
The following article on vaccines disappeared from this website. So here it is again. The enthusiasm for vaccination is probably the most unscientific aspect of health care. It is more akin to quackery than anything relating to science.
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.vernoncoleman.com/extreme.htm
VertigoPolitix: On The Ethnic Genetic Interests Of Europeans (13:55)
Dr. Frank Salter's immensely vital academic contributions to the genetic understanding of European ethnic groups, their health and welfare, and the need to safeguard these in a largely multicultural Western world, are explored in this video essay…
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IzuZfCXWSNte
Dystopian Times
Police Detain Cambridge Academic Who Criticised Israel’s Genocide
It seems criticism of Israel is considered terrorism now
by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media
https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/police-detain-cambridge-academic
White People Are Done With Black Violence (56:18)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6sb2vf-white-people-are-done-with-black-violence.html
China Detonates Non-Nuclear Hydrogen Bomb – Media
The South China Morning Post has cited researchers as saying the 2kg magnesium hydride device generated a 1,000 degrees Celsius fireball
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/616033-media-china-tests-non-nuclear-hydrogen-bomb
Quote Of The Day
Treason to whiteness is loyalty to humanity.
The goal of abolishing the white race is on its face so desirable
that some may find it hard to believe that it could incur any
opposition other than from committed white supremacists.”
Noel Ignatiev, Harvard Magazine, September-October 2002.
Book Of The Day
Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars
This document represents the doctrine adopted by the Policy Committee of the Bilderburg Group during its first known meeting in 1954. The following document, dated May 1979, was found on July 7, 1986, in an IBM copier that had been purchased at a surplus sale.
Music Of The Day
On April 21, 2016, the flamboyant, influential, and sometimes controversial Minneapolis musician, Prince, died aged 57. Born Prince Rogers Nelson, he began his career in the late 1970s, finding acclaim with albums like Controversy and 1999. In 1984, he achieved even broader success with the hit movie Purple Rain and its multi-platinum soundtrack album. A musical shapeshifter, whose unique style embraced R&B, funk, pop, rock, jazz, and hip-hop, Prince was also famed for his spectacular live shows. In the 90s, during a dispute with his label Warner Bros, he changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol, becoming known for a time as The Artist Formerly Known As Prince.
Website Of The Day
Charles Hugh Smith
My writing ranges over so many fields that it doesn't fit into one or two conventional categories. But beneath the surface jumble it's always about 1) solutions, macro and personal/household 2) understanding the dynamics beneath the surface explanations 3) systems and selective pressure, all of which ultimately serve this purpose: taking control of and improving our own well-being and security. Our era is one of vast wealth-power inequality, resource depletion and technological changes. All of these dynamics are changing the global order at every scale, which is why I focus on navigating global instability and degrowth via self-reliance, managing burnout and investing in yourself.
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com
https://oftwominds.com
