It Was Gun Control Not Taxes (30:48)

by Tenth Amendment Center

From Ms. Rachel To Anti-War College Students: The End Of American Free Speech

The lack of any proof for the claims being made was no more evident than in the case of Ms. Rachel, a popular children's entertainer.

by Robert Inlakesh

ACH (2570) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Katyn Forest Massacre And Why It Was Covered Up (57:32)

Vaccines And Vaccination Are Extreme Quackery

The following article on vaccines disappeared from this website. So here it is again. The enthusiasm for vaccination is probably the most unscientific aspect of health care. It is more akin to quackery than anything relating to science.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

VertigoPolitix: On The Ethnic Genetic Interests Of Europeans (13:55)

Dr. Frank Salter's immensely vital academic contributions to the genetic understanding of European ethnic groups, their health and welfare, and the need to safeguard these in a largely multicultural Western world, are explored in this video essay…

Police Detain Cambridge Academic Who Criticised Israel’s Genocide

It seems criticism of Israel is considered terrorism now

by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media

White People Are Done With Black Violence (56:18)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

China Detonates Non-Nuclear Hydrogen Bomb – Media

The South China Morning Post has cited researchers as saying the 2kg magnesium hydride device generated a 1,000 degrees Celsius fireball

by RT

Treason to whiteness is loyalty to humanity.

The goal of abolishing the white race is on its face so desirable

that some may find it hard to believe that it could incur any

opposition other than from committed white supremacists.”

Noel Ignatiev, Harvard Magazine, September-October 2002.

Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars

This document represents the doctrine adopted by the Policy Committee of the Bilderburg Group during its first known meeting in 1954. The following document, dated May 1979, was found on July 7, 1986, in an IBM copier that had been purchased at a surplus sale.

On April 21, 2016, the flamboyant, influential, and sometimes controversial Minneapolis musician, Prince, died aged 57. Born Prince Rogers Nelson, he began his career in the late 1970s, finding acclaim with albums like Controversy and 1999. In 1984, he achieved even broader success with the hit movie Purple Rain and its multi-platinum soundtrack album. A musical shapeshifter, whose unique style embraced R&B, funk, pop, rock, jazz, and hip-hop, Prince was also famed for his spectacular live shows. In the 90s, during a dispute with his label Warner Bros, he changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol, becoming known for a time as The Artist Formerly Known As Prince.

Charles Hugh Smith

My writing ranges over so many fields that it doesn't fit into one or two conventional categories. But beneath the surface jumble it's always about 1) solutions, macro and personal/household 2) understanding the dynamics beneath the surface explanations 3) systems and selective pressure, all of which ultimately serve this purpose: taking control of and improving our own well-being and security. Our era is one of vast wealth-power inequality, resource depletion and technological changes. All of these dynamics are changing the global order at every scale, which is why I focus on navigating global instability and degrowth via self-reliance, managing burnout and investing in yourself.

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com

https://oftwominds.com



