We Are Livestock. It Was All A Lie. (19:25)

by Chase Hughes

https://rumble.com/v77yg94-we-are-livestock.-it-was-all-a-lie.-by-chase-hughes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Chase Hughes

https://YouTube.com/@ChaseHughesOfficial



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“To think that our problems

Are left versus right

Is political insanity.

Our ills find their root

With a powerful group

Who deny our common humanity.”

David Martin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



My Enemies Are Not In Iran, They’re In Washington And Tel Aviv (Text and Video)

My enemies are the people who run the system I live under. The ones who make decisions about war, money, media, and power, and then expect me to shut up and fund it.

by Books Behind Borders

https://www.booksbehindborders.org/p/my-enemies-are-not-in-iran



“Human Sacrifice Is Necessary For The World To Flourish” (0:59)

by Rabbi Sarah Berman

https://mothman777.substack.com/p/human-sacrifice-is-necessary-for



The Unique Evil Of Zionism

The folly of colonialist discourse on Israel

by TheRightToDissent

https://therighttodissent.substack.com/p/the-unique-evil-of-zionism



The System Being Built While The World Burns (Video 5:21 and Transcript)

by Greg Reese

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/the-system-being-built-while-the



The Master Of Nazareth

“Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am become as sounding brass, or a clanging cymbal.” Thus spoke one who knew of love!

by Bô Yin Râ

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/the-master-of-nazareth-by-bo-yin



CrossTalk With Peter Lavelle | Talks vs Peace (24:40)

CrossTalking with Sami Al-Arian, Jenin Younes, and Julia Rokinfard.

https://rumble.com/v77wmsa-crosstalk-talks-vs-peace.html



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

44,120 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis