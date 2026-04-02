April 2, 2026, We Are Livestock. It Was All A Lie. (19:25) by Chase Hughes, And 22 More Posts Published...
My Enemies Are Not In Iran, They're In Washington And Tel Aviv (Text and Video) by Books Behind Borders, and “Human Sacrifice Is Necessary For The World To Flourish” (0:59) by Rabbi Sarah Berman
We Are Livestock. It Was All A Lie. (19:25)
by Chase Hughes
https://rumble.com/v77yg94-we-are-livestock.-it-was-all-a-lie.-by-chase-hughes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Chase Hughes
https://YouTube.com/@ChaseHughesOfficial
Quotes
Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived
“To think that our problems
Are left versus right
Is political insanity.
Our ills find their root
With a powerful group
Who deny our common humanity.”
David Martin
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
My Enemies Are Not In Iran, They’re In Washington And Tel Aviv (Text and Video)
My enemies are the people who run the system I live under. The ones who make decisions about war, money, media, and power, and then expect me to shut up and fund it.
by Books Behind Borders
https://www.booksbehindborders.org/p/my-enemies-are-not-in-iran
“Human Sacrifice Is Necessary For The World To Flourish” (0:59)
by Rabbi Sarah Berman
https://mothman777.substack.com/p/human-sacrifice-is-necessary-for
The Unique Evil Of Zionism
The folly of colonialist discourse on Israel
by TheRightToDissent
https://therighttodissent.substack.com/p/the-unique-evil-of-zionism
The System Being Built While The World Burns (Video 5:21 and Transcript)
by Greg Reese
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/the-system-being-built-while-the
The Master Of Nazareth
“Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am become as sounding brass, or a clanging cymbal.” Thus spoke one who knew of love!
by Bô Yin Râ
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/the-master-of-nazareth-by-bo-yin
CrossTalk With Peter Lavelle | Talks vs Peace (24:40)
CrossTalking with Sami Al-Arian, Jenin Younes, and Julia Rokinfard.
https://rumble.com/v77wmsa-crosstalk-talks-vs-peace.html
Memes
Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived
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EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
44,120 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
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Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
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