EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

38,744 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre Hit By School Bus (8:02)

by ReallyGraceful

https://rumble.com/v6rjdlp-prince-andrew-accuser-virginia-giuffre-hit-by-school-bus-by-reallygraceful.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Some New Tales from The Darkside

Beatings and arrests continue both in the US and the Middle East

The news cycle over the past week has been dominated by reports and analysis of the Signal group chat involving top national security officials discussing aspects of the recent air strikes which have been directed against the Houthis in Yemen.

by Philip Giraldi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Some-New-Tales-From-The-Darkside-by-Philip-Giraldi



Lead Psot

Putin Assesses Partnership With China In World Affairs

The cooperation between the two countries has been “a great success,” the Russian leader has said

by RT

https://www.rt.com/russia/615117-putin-china-relationship-world



“Keep Telling Our Stories,” Wrote Murdered Journalist Hossam Shabat (14:44)

by The Electronic Intifada

https://rumble.com/v6rg0sw-keep-telling-our-stories-wrote-murdered-journalist-hossam-shabat.html



Trump: “Very Bad Things Are Going To Happen.” Netanyahu Wants The U.S. To Destroy Iran.

The U.S. Intelligence community, in its annual Global Threat Assessment, refuted Netanyahu’s oft-repeated claim about Iran building a nuclear weapon stating, “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.”

by Dennis Kucinich

https://kucinichreport.substack.com/p/trump-very-bad-things-are-going-to



Russia Offers Mediation Of Talks Between Tehran, Washington: Ryabkov

Trump previously threatened Tehran with bombing “the likes of which they have never seen” unless a new nuclear deal is reached.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/russia-offers-mediation-of-talks-between-tehran–washington



Why Working Too Much Cripples Productivity (19:07)

by Academy Of Ideas

https://rumble.com/v6rj1kj-why-working-too-much-cripples-productivity-by-academy-of-ideas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Doctors Are Refusing To Prescribe Antibiotics As Part Of The Conspirators’ Depopulation Plan

Besotted with the nonsense formerly known as global warming, and now known as climate change, doctors are refusing to write prescriptions for antibiotics on the entirely dubious grounds that prescribing antibiotics threatens the future of the planet.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/doctorsare.htm



Poem Of The Day



Raw Beauty Nature



Windy spring day

New life all around

Golden sunray

Is lost and found



Raw beauty nature

You always astound

Swaying trees moving clouds

Birds chirping their sound



by Mark R. Elsis



April 2, 1981



https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Dr. Mary's Monkey|

How the Unsolved Murder of a Doctor, a Secret Laboratory in New Orleans and Cancer-Causing Monkey Viruses are Linked to Lee Harvey ... Assassination and Emerging Global Epidemics

The 1964 murder of a nationally known cancer researcher sets the stage for this gripping exposé of medical professionals enmeshed in covert government operations over the course of three decades. Following a trail of police records, FBI files, cancer statistics, and medical journals, this revealing book presents evidence of a web of medical secret-keeping that began with the handling of evidence in the JFK assassination and continued apace, sweeping doctors into coverups of cancer outbreaks, contaminated polio vaccine, the arrival of the AIDS virus, and biological weapon research using infected monkeys.

by Edward T. Haslam, with Jim Marrs (Foreword)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On April 2, 1964, The Beach Boys began recording “I Get Around,” which would soon become their first No.1 hit on the Billboard charts. Released the following month, the autobiographical song found the band reacting to their newfound fame.

I gave Brian Wilson, BrainWilson.com, and after not getting a thank you from him, I sold MikeLove.com to Mike Love. ~ Mark R. Elsis

The Beach Boys (Website)

The Beach Boys (Wikipedia)

I Get Around (Wikipedia)

I Get Around by The Beach Boys on The Ed Sullivan Show on September 27, 1964. (2:00) (1964) (10,057,470 views)

I Get Around by The Beach Boys (2:15) (1964 and Remastered 2001) (7,055,875 views)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism. Mind Matters and Everything Else is a subscriber based publication. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. It is free! Never miss an update and support my writing. Most content is free. A paid subscription will grant access to the archives and support my independent writing and advocacy. Currently writing 1 or more articles a week and a weekly podcast.

https://JosephSansone.Substack.com



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis