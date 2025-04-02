April 2, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre Hit By School Bus by ReallyGraceful (8:02)
Some New Tales from The Darkside by Philip Giraldi, Putin Assesses Partnership With China In World Affairs by RT, "Keep Telling Our Stories" by The Electronic Intifada (14:44)
EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported.
Video Of The Day
Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre Hit By School Bus (8:02)
by ReallyGraceful
https://rumble.com/v6rjdlp-prince-andrew-accuser-virginia-giuffre-hit-by-school-bus-by-reallygraceful.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
Some New Tales from The Darkside
Beatings and arrests continue both in the US and the Middle East
The news cycle over the past week has been dominated by reports and analysis of the Signal group chat involving top national security officials discussing aspects of the recent air strikes which have been directed against the Houthis in Yemen.
by Philip Giraldi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Some-New-Tales-From-The-Darkside-by-Philip-Giraldi
Lead Psot
Putin Assesses Partnership With China In World Affairs
The cooperation between the two countries has been “a great success,” the Russian leader has said
by RT
https://www.rt.com/russia/615117-putin-china-relationship-world
“Keep Telling Our Stories,” Wrote Murdered Journalist Hossam Shabat (14:44)
by The Electronic Intifada
https://rumble.com/v6rg0sw-keep-telling-our-stories-wrote-murdered-journalist-hossam-shabat.html
Trump: “Very Bad Things Are Going To Happen.” Netanyahu Wants The U.S. To Destroy Iran.
The U.S. Intelligence community, in its annual Global Threat Assessment, refuted Netanyahu’s oft-repeated claim about Iran building a nuclear weapon stating, “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.”
by Dennis Kucinich
https://kucinichreport.substack.com/p/trump-very-bad-things-are-going-to
Russia Offers Mediation Of Talks Between Tehran, Washington: Ryabkov
Trump previously threatened Tehran with bombing “the likes of which they have never seen” unless a new nuclear deal is reached.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/russia-offers-mediation-of-talks-between-tehran–washington
Why Working Too Much Cripples Productivity (19:07)
by Academy Of Ideas
https://rumble.com/v6rj1kj-why-working-too-much-cripples-productivity-by-academy-of-ideas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Doctors Are Refusing To Prescribe Antibiotics As Part Of The Conspirators’ Depopulation Plan
Besotted with the nonsense formerly known as global warming, and now known as climate change, doctors are refusing to write prescriptions for antibiotics on the entirely dubious grounds that prescribing antibiotics threatens the future of the planet.
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.vernoncoleman.com/doctorsare.htm
Poem Of The Day
Raw Beauty Nature
Windy spring day
New life all around
Golden sunray
Is lost and found
Raw beauty nature
You always astound
Swaying trees moving clouds
Birds chirping their sound
by Mark R. Elsis
April 2, 1981
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
Dr. Mary's Monkey|
How the Unsolved Murder of a Doctor, a Secret Laboratory in New Orleans and Cancer-Causing Monkey Viruses are Linked to Lee Harvey ... Assassination and Emerging Global Epidemics
The 1964 murder of a nationally known cancer researcher sets the stage for this gripping exposé of medical professionals enmeshed in covert government operations over the course of three decades. Following a trail of police records, FBI files, cancer statistics, and medical journals, this revealing book presents evidence of a web of medical secret-keeping that began with the handling of evidence in the JFK assassination and continued apace, sweeping doctors into coverups of cancer outbreaks, contaminated polio vaccine, the arrival of the AIDS virus, and biological weapon research using infected monkeys.
by Edward T. Haslam, with Jim Marrs (Foreword)
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Music Of The Day
On April 2, 1964, The Beach Boys began recording “I Get Around,” which would soon become their first No.1 hit on the Billboard charts. Released the following month, the autobiographical song found the band reacting to their newfound fame.
I gave Brian Wilson, BrainWilson.com, and after not getting a thank you from him, I sold MikeLove.com to Mike Love. ~ Mark R. Elsis
The Beach Boys (Website)
The Beach Boys (Wikipedia)
I Get Around (Wikipedia)
I Get Around by The Beach Boys on The Ed Sullivan Show on September 27, 1964. (2:00) (1964) (10,057,470 views)
I Get Around by The Beach Boys (2:15) (1964 and Remastered 2001) (7,055,875 views)
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Website Of The Day
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism. Mind Matters and Everything Else is a subscriber based publication. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. It is free! Never miss an update and support my writing. Most content is free. A paid subscription will grant access to the archives and support my independent writing and advocacy. Currently writing 1 or more articles a week and a weekly podcast.
https://JosephSansone.Substack.com
