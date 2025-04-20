April 19, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. ACH (2573) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Worst Abuse Of Justice And The Greatest Crime In History (55:15)
The Anniversary Of Paul Revere by Brian Wilson, Dennis Kucinich Good Friday Interview: Crucifixion Of Gaza (29:22), Autism Pre-Conditioning And Normalization by Laura Kasner and TriTorch
ACH (2573) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Worst Abuse Of Justice And The Greatest Crime In History (55:15)
https://rumble.com/v6sadj5-ach-2573-dr.-peter-hammond-the-worst-abuse-of-justice-and-the-greatest-crim.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Anniversary Of Paul Revere
Actually Dr. Samuel Prescott!
Of course, students of American History – all 63 of you – realized long ago, Paul Revere never made that fabled ride. He, along with co-conspirators Dr. Samuel Prescott and William Dawes were pulled over by a British patrol accusing them of RUIOR (Riding Under the Influence of Revolution).
by Brian Wilson
https://brianwilsonwrites.substack.com/p/the-anniversary-of-paul-revere
Dennis Kucinich Good Friday Interview: Crucifixion Of Gaza, “Passion Of Palestine” (29:22)
Dennis Kucinich served 16 years in Congress (1997-2013) and ran for president twice (2004 and 2008). His Good Friday message is headined: “The Cross and the Pieta. The Passion of Palestine: In every parent cradling a lifeless child, we see the Pieta. In every bombed home, a new Golgotha. Gaza suffers an unending Good Friday.”
by Kevin Barrett
https://rumble.com/v6s923v-dennis-kucinich-good-friday-interview-crucifixion-of-gaza-passion-of-palest.html
Autism Pre-Conditioning And Normalization: Production Begins On Film ‘Rain Man’ In 1986, Same Year Congress Grants Immunity Shield To Vaccine Architects (Text and Videos)
by Laura Kasner and TriTorch
https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization-333
You've Been Trumped Too (1:18:54)
The film the Trump Organization tried to suppress.
by Anthony Baxter
https://rumble.com/v6rc3pg-the-film-the-trump-organization-tried-to-suppress-youve-been-trumped-too-20.html
A Very Dumb Idea
Eventually, the incoming ‘data’ will tell you something. But only when it is too late. And now if Trump’s tariffs are implemented, we will wait for the data to tell us what we knew all along.
by Bill Bonner
https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/a-very-dumb-idea
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story Of Roy Cohn (1:38:04)
by Ivy Meeropol
https://rumble.com/v5kxvtu-bully.coward.victim.the.story.of.roy.cohn.html
Rubio Warns US Readying To ‘Abandon’ Ukraine Peace Efforts (Text and Videos)
Following weeks of stop-and-go attempts to make any kind of headway with Ukrainian ‘negotiations’ both Trump and Secretary of State Rubio have now signaled terminal exasperation.
by Simplicius
https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/rubio-warns-us-readying-to-abandon
Exotic Weapons Of Mass Destruction (Transcript and Video 4:48)
White House says, "Our technologies permit us to manipulate time and space."
by Greg Reese
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/exotic-weapons-of-mass-destruction
RFK Assassination Documents Released
Gabbard and RFK Jr. release 10,000 pages of material on 1968 slaying with another 50,000 pages to come
by Margot Williams
https://jfkfacts.substack.com/p/rfk-assassination-documents-released
"A new commandment I give unto you,
That ye love one another;
as I have loved you,
that ye also love one another."
John 13:34
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
