ACH (2573) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Worst Abuse Of Justice And The Greatest Crime In History (55:15)

The Anniversary Of Paul Revere

Actually Dr. Samuel Prescott!

Of course, students of American History – all 63 of you – realized long ago, Paul Revere never made that fabled ride. He, along with co-conspirators Dr. Samuel Prescott and William Dawes were pulled over by a British patrol accusing them of RUIOR (Riding Under the Influence of Revolution).

by Brian Wilson

Dennis Kucinich Good Friday Interview: Crucifixion Of Gaza, “Passion Of Palestine” (29:22)

Dennis Kucinich served 16 years in Congress (1997-2013) and ran for president twice (2004 and 2008). His Good Friday message is headined: “The Cross and the Pieta. The Passion of Palestine: In every parent cradling a lifeless child, we see the Pieta. In every bombed home, a new Golgotha. Gaza suffers an unending Good Friday.”

by Kevin Barrett

Autism Pre-Conditioning And Normalization: Production Begins On Film ‘Rain Man’ In 1986, Same Year Congress Grants Immunity Shield To Vaccine Architects (Text and Videos)

by Laura Kasner and TriTorch

You've Been Trumped Too (1:18:54)

The film the Trump Organization tried to suppress.

by Anthony Baxter

A Very Dumb Idea

Eventually, the incoming ‘data’ will tell you something. But only when it is too late. And now if Trump’s tariffs are implemented, we will wait for the data to tell us what we knew all along.

by Bill Bonner

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story Of Roy Cohn (1:38:04)

by Ivy Meeropol

Rubio Warns US Readying To ‘Abandon’ Ukraine Peace Efforts (Text and Videos)

Following weeks of stop-and-go attempts to make any kind of headway with Ukrainian ‘negotiations’ both Trump and Secretary of State Rubio have now signaled terminal exasperation.

by Simplicius

Exotic Weapons Of Mass Destruction (Transcript and Video 4:48)

White House says, "Our technologies permit us to manipulate time and space."

by Greg Reese

RFK Assassination Documents Released

Gabbard and RFK Jr. release 10,000 pages of material on 1968 slaying with another 50,000 pages to come

by Margot Williams

