EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

39,104 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Standing For Christ On Good Friday (59:58)

by Father James Mawdsley

https://rumble.com/v6s8tpj-standing-for-christ-on-good-friday-by-father-james-mawdsley.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

The Cross And The Pieta. The Passion Of Palestine

In every parent cradling a lifeless child, we see the Pieta. In every bombed home, a new Golgotha. Gaza suffers an unending Good Friday.

by Dennis Kucinich

https://kucinichreport.substack.com/p/the-cross-and-the-pieta-the-passion



The Scofield Reference Bible And Christian Zionism (15:09)

by Dustin Nemos

https://rumble.com/v6s7bnt-the-scofield-reference-bible-and-christian-zionism.html



Concord Militia And The Battles Of Lexington And Concord April 18–19, 1775

Concord, Massachusetts, was one of the towns that mobilized its militia forces in response to the Lexington Alarm. On the evening of April 18, 1775, a British Expedition set out for Concord to destroy military supplies hidden there.

by Randal Rust

https://www.americanhistorycentral.com/entries/concord-militia



The Quiet Procession In Granada They Call “El Silencio” (Text and Video)

I shot this video tonight, on my street. It was the first time I experienced the silent procession, which begins at midnight, and culminates around 2 or 2:30 am. As is explained in the text below, the float was made by José de Mora, in the XVll century.

by Celia Farber

https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/the-quiet-procession-in-granada-they



The Effort To Delegitimize Criticism Of Jews (1:10:57)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6s6jv9-the-effort-to-delegitimize-criticism-of-jews.html



With Yemen Attack, US Continues Long History Of Deliberately Bombing Hospitals

In repeatedly targeting and destroying a cancer center in Yemen, the United States has carried on a long pattern of bombing hospitals. On March 24, the United States carried out a premeditated attack on the Al Rasool Al-Azam Oncology Hospital in Saada, Yemen, turning it into rubble.

by Alan Macleod

https://www.mintpressnews.com/us-bombing-hospitals-yemen-history-war-crimes



The Jewish Banking Cartel: Goldman, JP Morgan And Rothschild Hunting Trump

JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are noted heavyweights in the Global Cartel of Banking. The Rothschild’s head the pyramid. They have run the global usury institution as Money Changers for thousands of years under alternate names – a common practice among the species termed, Jews.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-jewish-banking-cartel-goldman



Quote Of The Day

Taking the Place of Barabbas

Now at the feast the governor was accustomed to releasing to the multitude one prisoner whom they wished. And at that time they had a notorious prisoner called Barabbas. Therefore, when they had gathered together, Pilate said to them, “Whom do you want me to release to you? Barabbas, or Jesus who is called Christ?” For he knew that they had handed Him over because of envy. While he was sitting on the judgment seat, his wife sent to him, saying, “Have nothing to do with that just Man, for I have suffered many things today in a dream because of Him.” But the chief priests and elders persuaded the multitudes that they should ask for Barabbas and destroy Jesus. The governor answered and said to them, “Which of the two do you want me to release to you?” They said, “Barabbas!” Pilate said to them, “What then shall I do with Jesus who is called Christ?” They all said to him, “Let Him be crucified!” Then the governor said, “Why, what evil has He done?” But they cried out all the more, saying, “Let Him be crucified!” When Pilate saw that he could not prevail at all, but rather that a tumult was rising, he took water and washed his hands before the multitude, saying, “I am innocent of the blood of this just Person. You see to it.” And all the people answered and said, “His blood be on us and on our children.” Then he released Barabbas to them; and when he had scourged Jesus, he delivered Him to be crucified.

Matthew 27:15-26

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Rulers Of Evil

Useful Knowledge About Governing Bodies

From the Foreword: "Wether or not it’s appropriate for a literary agent to write his client’s Foreword, I don’t know. If I’m breaking the rules here, well, this is a rule-breaking book. Example: During last spring’s Bookexpo in Los Angeles, I agently introduced my client, Tupper Saussy, to one of N ew York’s most unshockable publishing executives. As Tupper articulately summarized Rulers of Evil for him, I personally witnessed the brow of this fearless executive develop a twitch. I saw h im actually gulp. With my own ears I heard him say, “This is a little too extreme for us.” The true story of the founding of the United Staes and who rules the world behind the scenes not in a theory, but Facts. Without the bible this book is worthless to you, without knowing our Lord Jesus Christ you will not understand this book.

by F. Tupper Saussy

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On April 18, 2024, Dickey Betts, American guitarist, singer, and songwriter with The Allman Brothers Band died of cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at his home in Osprey, Florida at the age of 80. The Allman Brothers Band had the 1973 US No.12 single 'Ramblin Man'. Betts is recognized as one of the greatest rock guitar players of all time, with one of rock’s finest guitar partnerships with Duane Allman, introducing melodic twin guitar harmony which "rewrote the rules for how two rock guitarists can work together".

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

PreBorn

To Glorify Jesus Christ by Leading and Equipping Pregnancy Clinics to Save More Babies and Souls.

https://PreBorn.com



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis