April 18, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Standing For Christ On Good Friday by Father James Mawdsley (59:58)
The Cross And The Pieta. The Passion Of Palestine by Dennis Kucinich, The Scofield Bible (15:09), and Concord Militia And The Battles Of Lexington And Concord April 18–19, 1775 by Randal Rust
Standing For Christ On Good Friday (59:58)
by Father James Mawdsley
https://rumble.com/v6s8tpj-standing-for-christ-on-good-friday-by-father-james-mawdsley.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Cross And The Pieta. The Passion Of Palestine
In every parent cradling a lifeless child, we see the Pieta. In every bombed home, a new Golgotha. Gaza suffers an unending Good Friday.
by Dennis Kucinich
https://kucinichreport.substack.com/p/the-cross-and-the-pieta-the-passion
The Scofield Reference Bible And Christian Zionism (15:09)
by Dustin Nemos
https://rumble.com/v6s7bnt-the-scofield-reference-bible-and-christian-zionism.html
Concord Militia And The Battles Of Lexington And Concord April 18–19, 1775
Concord, Massachusetts, was one of the towns that mobilized its militia forces in response to the Lexington Alarm. On the evening of April 18, 1775, a British Expedition set out for Concord to destroy military supplies hidden there.
by Randal Rust
https://www.americanhistorycentral.com/entries/concord-militia
The Quiet Procession In Granada They Call “El Silencio” (Text and Video)
I shot this video tonight, on my street. It was the first time I experienced the silent procession, which begins at midnight, and culminates around 2 or 2:30 am. As is explained in the text below, the float was made by José de Mora, in the XVll century.
by Celia Farber
https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/the-quiet-procession-in-granada-they
The Effort To Delegitimize Criticism Of Jews (1:10:57)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6s6jv9-the-effort-to-delegitimize-criticism-of-jews.html
With Yemen Attack, US Continues Long History Of Deliberately Bombing Hospitals
In repeatedly targeting and destroying a cancer center in Yemen, the United States has carried on a long pattern of bombing hospitals. On March 24, the United States carried out a premeditated attack on the Al Rasool Al-Azam Oncology Hospital in Saada, Yemen, turning it into rubble.
by Alan Macleod
https://www.mintpressnews.com/us-bombing-hospitals-yemen-history-war-crimes
The Jewish Banking Cartel: Goldman, JP Morgan And Rothschild Hunting Trump
JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are noted heavyweights in the Global Cartel of Banking. The Rothschild’s head the pyramid. They have run the global usury institution as Money Changers for thousands of years under alternate names – a common practice among the species termed, Jews.
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-jewish-banking-cartel-goldman
Taking the Place of Barabbas
Now at the feast the governor was accustomed to releasing to the multitude one prisoner whom they wished. And at that time they had a notorious prisoner called Barabbas. Therefore, when they had gathered together, Pilate said to them, “Whom do you want me to release to you? Barabbas, or Jesus who is called Christ?” For he knew that they had handed Him over because of envy. While he was sitting on the judgment seat, his wife sent to him, saying, “Have nothing to do with that just Man, for I have suffered many things today in a dream because of Him.” But the chief priests and elders persuaded the multitudes that they should ask for Barabbas and destroy Jesus. The governor answered and said to them, “Which of the two do you want me to release to you?” They said, “Barabbas!” Pilate said to them, “What then shall I do with Jesus who is called Christ?” They all said to him, “Let Him be crucified!” Then the governor said, “Why, what evil has He done?” But they cried out all the more, saying, “Let Him be crucified!” When Pilate saw that he could not prevail at all, but rather that a tumult was rising, he took water and washed his hands before the multitude, saying, “I am innocent of the blood of this just Person. You see to it.” And all the people answered and said, “His blood be on us and on our children.” Then he released Barabbas to them; and when he had scourged Jesus, he delivered Him to be crucified.
Matthew 27:15-26
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Rulers Of Evil
Useful Knowledge About Governing Bodies
From the Foreword: "Wether or not it’s appropriate for a literary agent to write his client’s Foreword, I don’t know. If I’m breaking the rules here, well, this is a rule-breaking book. Example: During last spring’s Bookexpo in Los Angeles, I agently introduced my client, Tupper Saussy, to one of N ew York’s most unshockable publishing executives. As Tupper articulately summarized Rulers of Evil for him, I personally witnessed the brow of this fearless executive develop a twitch. I saw h im actually gulp. With my own ears I heard him say, “This is a little too extreme for us.” The true story of the founding of the United Staes and who rules the world behind the scenes not in a theory, but Facts. Without the bible this book is worthless to you, without knowing our Lord Jesus Christ you will not understand this book.
by F. Tupper Saussy
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
On April 18, 2024, Dickey Betts, American guitarist, singer, and songwriter with The Allman Brothers Band died of cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at his home in Osprey, Florida at the age of 80. The Allman Brothers Band had the 1973 US No.12 single 'Ramblin Man'. Betts is recognized as one of the greatest rock guitar players of all time, with one of rock’s finest guitar partnerships with Duane Allman, introducing melodic twin guitar harmony which "rewrote the rules for how two rock guitarists can work together".
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
PreBorn
To Glorify Jesus Christ by Leading and Equipping Pregnancy Clinics to Save More Babies and Souls.
https://PreBorn.com
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
Today 250 years ago the shot heard around the world by the Minuteman of Lexington and Concord was made. It was made possible in part by the philosophy of the Enlightenment, of John Locke's work, such as his Treatise on the Dissolution of Government (Of all of his work it is the one that you should consider reading today and discussing among your family). Thoughts back then among non Loyalists strongly built resentment for rebellion against King George III, the mentally unstable despot, and too by the roles of his corrupted corporate influenced parliament.
If you study that time there are lots to know about how bad it has to get to rebel. How bad it is when laws are made unequal in protection. This done even in the tea business when you had to pay a tariff duty and your biggest competitor did not. Or how bad it is when they know you are not happy and they come for your guns, muskets and back then, the gunpowder.
I struggled to know that sacrifice. It was the high risk to your family, your property and your honor.
Two hundred years later would see me walking the overgrown farmlands from the outskirts of Lexington to Concord. I would catalogue each and every stone wall within Minuteman National Historical Park. This was for me a serious job as a newly commissioned Resources Management and Law Enforcement
National Park Service Ranger.
The views of the original Battle Road as it is known, I would soon know from the vantage points of a Minute Man. Minute Men, were mostly farmers fed up enough to take a risk and firing behind stone walls as the British retreated from their confrontation and failure of their mission at Concord.
Last time I visited, one of the
historical segments I walked some 50 years ago was identified by British records of that days events. It was found to be the place where a British officer wasn't lucky and suffered his fatal musket wound and musket balls were found buried in the ground.
The successful Revolutionary War was fought to establish a new nation, eventually formed as a Republic. And unless you don't know your history, the British came at the new nation again in 1812, again by supporting with intelligence the Confederacy, and even still to the present day.
You really must understand we have a constant battle for liberty and freedom from them continuing 250 years later. Just look up the history of Cecil Rhodes the British gold and Kimberly diamond mines owner, the Royal Institute of International Affairs and their infiltrating counterpart in the United States, the Council of Foreign Relations. Then look to today at the nutcase that is called King Charles III and all the absurdity happening in the UK among their own people. Farmers whose land is coveted for "clean energy" solar electric panel arrays and wind generators are now being subjected to a 40% land inheritance tax and production subject to carbon taxes. A Covid plandemic was ginned up by a fraud model financed by annual contributions by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and completed by a sponsored mathematician of the Imperial College of London. Fear generated and spread globally and Britain used it to cull their elderly by use of a drug Midazolam that states use here for death sentences lethal injections.
The consequences of that day of April 19, 1775 were many. I would have a Secret Service Commendation to add to my wall after the Bicentennial celebration where I had the honor of guarding the President of the United States. I would transfer soon to Fire Island National Seashore and have as part of my duties to run security on the William Floyd estate, a signatory to the Declaration of Independence.
There are on line stories of the tragedies that would befall those signing that dared challenge the king.
We are only here because many believed in not participating in the corporatized and globally pushed British way. Nobody should rule us, not the UN, not the WHO, not the banksters globally of the WEF, but only We the People.
https://www.battlefields.org/learn/articles/lexington-and-concord-shot-heard-round-world