April 17, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Our Interesting Times: EMJ On Las Vegas, Israel, JFK, Trump, Tariffs And White Catholicism (1:17:57)
Silver: The Most Abused Money And Intentionally Devalued Commodity by Gary D. Barnett, and In Defense Of Jesus And Mary Against Media Libel by Michael Hoffman
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
39,079 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Our Interesting Times: EMJ On Las Vegas, Israel, JFK, Trump, Tariffs And White Catholicism (1:17:57)
https://rumble.com/v6s77vt-our-interesting-times-emj-on-las-vegas-israel-jfk-trump-tariffs-and-white-c.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
Silver: The Most Abused Money And Intentionally Devalued Commodity
Is silver the forgotten money, or is this complicated market so corrupt and manipulated that most all have abandoned any connection, mentally and physically, to real money in favor of credit, debt, and fiat currency?
by Gary D. Barnett
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Silver-The-Most-Abused-Money-And-Intentionally-Devalued-Commodity-by-Gary-D-Barnett
Lead Post
In Defense Of Jesus And Mary Against Media Libel
In the Easter Season the corporate press routinely escalates its hate speech against Christ and Christianity. It’s time we challenged it.
by Michael Hoffman
https://michaelhoffman.substack.com/p/in-defense-of-jesus-and-mary-against
Anna’s Archive Has Every eBook Available Free (Text and Audio 29:21)
It is the largest truly open library in human history. Since I am a bookworm, it is precious to me.
by Robert Yoho, MD
https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/354-annas-archive-has-every-ebook
Autism Rates Reach Unprecedented Highs: 1 In 12 Boys At Age 4 In California, 1 In 31 Nationally
New CDC Data Paints a Stark Picture of America’s Silent Epidemic. Let’s look at the numbers.
by James Lyons-Weiler
https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/autism-rates-reach-unprecedented
Iran Warns ‘Moving The Goalposts’ Could Derail Tehran-Washington Talks
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has warned that making fundamental mistakes could disrupt the negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/04/16/746284/Iran-warns-against-moving-goalposts-negotiations
The Return Of The Eurasian Macro-State
Alexander Dugin argues that the restoration of a civilizational bloc in the post-Soviet and post-imperial space is inevitable.
by Alexander Dugin and Arktos Journal
https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/the-return-of-the-eurasian-macro
The German Holocaust (Playlist With 12 Videos)
Another Voice Of Freedom With Ernst Zundel
https://rumble.com/playlists/C-k0zCGEKEs
The Case For Free Trade
“The best way to make America great again is to adopt the principle of free trade…”
by James A. Dorn
https://quoththeraven.substack.com/p/the-case-for-free-trade
Music Of The Day
On April 17, 1971, all four ex-Beatles were in the UK singles chart at the same time. George Harrison's "My Sweet Lord" went to No.1 while Paul McCartney's "Another Day," Ringo Starr's "It Don't Come Easy" and John Lennon's "Power To The People" all made the Top 10.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Book Of The Day
Fruit From A Poisonous Tree
Secrets That Were Never To Be Revealed
The government and the international Global Elite have systematically stolen our wealth and our birthright as Americans. The title of this book, FRUIT FROM A POISONOUS TREE, explains the theft of our wealth and identity, and the book tells what we can do about it. This story is not about high drama, but it has that.
by Mel Stamper
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quote Of The Day
"The main points were: one, the amount of Israel's nuclear weapons,
how many Israel had, that no one could predict or know, including the CIA.
They were thinking about a number like 10 or 15.
But I came out with a number between 150 to 200."
Mordechai Vanunu, 1986
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
Library Genesis
Library Genesis - also known as libgen - is a fantastic digital shadow library that gives you free access to millions of your favourite books and papers as eBooks - from fiction books to fantasy, crime to science fiction and romance to thriller, as well as textbooks, journal articles, academic works, graphic novels, comics etc - in epub, pdf, mobi and many other formats. Perfect for reading on your Kindle, Ipad, Android or any e-reader device capable of reading books in any eBook format.
https://LibraryGenesis.net
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis