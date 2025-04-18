EarthNewspaper.com

Our Interesting Times: EMJ On Las Vegas, Israel, JFK, Trump, Tariffs And White Catholicism (1:17:57)

https://rumble.com/v6s77vt-our-interesting-times-emj-on-las-vegas-israel-jfk-trump-tariffs-and-white-c.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Silver: The Most Abused Money And Intentionally Devalued Commodity

Is silver the forgotten money, or is this complicated market so corrupt and manipulated that most all have abandoned any connection, mentally and physically, to real money in favor of credit, debt, and fiat currency?

by Gary D. Barnett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Silver-The-Most-Abused-Money-And-Intentionally-Devalued-Commodity-by-Gary-D-Barnett



In Defense Of Jesus And Mary Against Media Libel

In the Easter Season the corporate press routinely escalates its hate speech against Christ and Christianity. It’s time we challenged it.

by Michael Hoffman

https://michaelhoffman.substack.com/p/in-defense-of-jesus-and-mary-against



Anna’s Archive Has Every eBook Available Free (Text and Audio 29:21)

It is the largest truly open library in human history. Since I am a bookworm, it is precious to me.

by Robert Yoho, MD

https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/354-annas-archive-has-every-ebook



Autism Rates Reach Unprecedented Highs: 1 In 12 Boys At Age 4 In California, 1 In 31 Nationally

New CDC Data Paints a Stark Picture of America’s Silent Epidemic. Let’s look at the numbers.

by James Lyons-Weiler

https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/autism-rates-reach-unprecedented



Iran Warns ‘Moving The Goalposts’ Could Derail Tehran-Washington Talks

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has warned that making fundamental mistakes could disrupt the negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/04/16/746284/Iran-warns-against-moving-goalposts-negotiations



The Return Of The Eurasian Macro-State

Alexander Dugin argues that the restoration of a civilizational bloc in the post-Soviet and post-imperial space is inevitable.

by Alexander Dugin and Arktos Journal

https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/the-return-of-the-eurasian-macro



The German Holocaust (Playlist With 12 Videos)

Another Voice Of Freedom With Ernst Zundel

https://rumble.com/playlists/C-k0zCGEKEs



The Case For Free Trade

“The best way to make America great again is to adopt the principle of free trade…”

by James A. Dorn

https://quoththeraven.substack.com/p/the-case-for-free-trade



On April 17, 1971, all four ex-Beatles were in the UK singles chart at the same time. George Harrison's "My Sweet Lord" went to No.1 while Paul McCartney's "Another Day," Ringo Starr's "It Don't Come Easy" and John Lennon's "Power To The People" all made the Top 10.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Fruit From A Poisonous Tree

Secrets That Were Never To Be Revealed

The government and the international Global Elite have systematically stolen our wealth and our birthright as Americans. The title of this book, FRUIT FROM A POISONOUS TREE, explains the theft of our wealth and identity, and the book tells what we can do about it. This story is not about high drama, but it has that.

by Mel Stamper

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



"The main points were: one, the amount of Israel's nuclear weapons,

how many Israel had, that no one could predict or know, including the CIA.

They were thinking about a number like 10 or 15.

But I came out with a number between 150 to 200."

Mordechai Vanunu, 1986

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Library Genesis

Library Genesis - also known as libgen - is a fantastic digital shadow library that gives you free access to millions of your favourite books and papers as eBooks - from fiction books to fantasy, crime to science fiction and romance to thriller, as well as textbooks, journal articles, academic works, graphic novels, comics etc - in epub, pdf, mobi and many other formats. Perfect for reading on your Kindle, Ipad, Android or any e-reader device capable of reading books in any eBook format.

https://LibraryGenesis.net



