April 16, 2025
Below The Radar: Is The Trump-Netanyahu ‘Unthinkable’ About To Happen? by Dr. Ramzy Baroud, and Leave Or Die: George Galloway Interviews Chris Hedges (16:29)
John F. Kennedy Secret Societies Speech (The Sequel) (4:08)
by ForkFaced
https://rumble.com/v6s5ku9-john-f.-kennedy-secret-societies-speech-the-sequel-by-forkfaced.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Below The Radar: Is The Trump-Netanyahu ‘Unthinkable’ About To Happen?
The notion that Netanyahu was summoned by Trump rather than invited, is corroborated by Israeli media reports that he attempted to postpone the visit under various pretexts. He failed, and flew to Washington on the date determined by the White House.
by Dr. Ramzy Baroud
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250415-below-the-radar-is-the-trump-netanyahu-unthinkable-about-to-happen
Leave Or Die: George Galloway Interviews Chris Hedges (16:29)
The Zionist government is ratcheting up the g*nocide, says Chris Hedges, in order to erase the Palestinians from historical Palestine.
https://rumble.com/v6s35wp-interview-leave-or-die.html
3 Decades Wiped From Life Expectancy Of Covid-Vaxxed (Text and Video)
Shockwaves have been sent rippling through the scientific community after a study found that around 30 years have been wiped from the average life expectancy of people who received at least two doses of Covid mRNA “vaccines.” The alarming study found that the mRNA injections reduce a person’s lifespan by a whopping 37%.
by Frank Bergman
https://slaynews.com/news/3-decades-wiped-life-expectancy-covid-vaxxed
‘Gaza Is Calling You’: Hamas Urges Global Rage Against ‘Israel’
As “Israel’s” genocide in Gaza resumes unabated, Hamas calls for global mobilization against the occupation and its backer, the United States.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/-gaza-is-calling-you---hamas-urges-global-rage-against--isra
Monopoly – Who Owns The World? (1:03:19) (113,256 Views)
He exposes Vanguard and BlackRock as the largest shareholders of most companies in the S&P 500. Their plan is the Great Reset where they want to enslave every human on earth.
by Tim Gielen
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EHrd2p3HkTEj
Who Rules The World? (Text and Videos)
They Like To Call Themselves The Black Nobility
The Rothschilds and the Rockefellers are not the pinnacle of power in the world, despite rumours and propaganda seen daily in social media. It is also erroneous to call researchers and revisionists “conspiracy theorists” or the ideas they have gleaned from their studies “conspiracy theories”.
by Frances Leader
https://francesleader.substack.com/p/who-rules-the-world
That Damned Englishwoman – The Truth Teller
Churchill And The Boer War: ‘There is only a means, the resistance of the Boers to break; namely the toughest oppression. In other words, we need to kill the parents, so that the children have respect for us.’ ~ Winston Churchill, Journalist, Morning Post. Note: Boer concentration camp deaths 28,000 of whom 22,074 were children under 16 years of age.
by Michael Walsh
https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2025/04/15/that-damned-englishwoman-the-truth-teller
We're Out Of Touch
We take for granted
All too much
Our news is slanted
We're out of touch
Bred to compete
For the almighty dollar
A sucker to beat
They're born every hour
by Mark R. Elsis
April 16, 1982
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
False Flags
Template for Terror
Don’t let them confuse you as they did with 9-11, the OKC bombing, and the JFK assassination . . .Immediately after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy a few honest investigators began digging into what really happened on November 22, 1963. In the years that followed, there was a deliberate attempt by the controlled Media Monopoly to smear the honest researchers at the same time a flood of misinformation and disinformation about the assassination was deliberately injected into the public domain. All sorts of misleading “theories” and phony “research” muddied the waters, redirecting attention away from who was responsible and into focusing instead into endless competing and distracting arguments about how the assassination was carried out.
by Michael Collins Piper
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
On April 16, 1972, the Electric Light Orchestra made their live debut in a London pub called The Fox and Greyhound. The Birmingham-based band, which was co-founded by ex-Move members Roy Wood and Jeff Lynne, sought to create classical-influenced rock using orchestral instruments. After Wood quit to form Wizzard, the band shortened its name to ELO and went on to become one of the biggest acts of the 70s
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
If Americans Knew
Recommended Books
https://ifamericansknew.org/about_us/books.html
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis