Video Of The Day

The JFK Three Head Shot Scenario (50:54)

by Douglas P. Horne

https://rumble.com/v6s3ys7-the-jfk-three-head-shot-scenario-by-douglas-p.-horne.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Trump To Defend Israeli Genocide Over America And Her Allies

Donald Trump has requested a trillion dollar budget for the Pentagon. Last year the CBO (Congressional Budget Office) told us that our total defense spending was $1.51 trillion if you count the other 6 agencies that mask the rest of our military expenditures.

by Video Rebel

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-To-Defend-Israeli-Genocide-Over-America-And-Her-Allies-by-Video-Rebel



Lead Post

Israel Bombs Christian-Run Hospital In Gaza City On Palm Sunday

The Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, which manages the hospital, strongly condemned the attack

by Dave DeCamp

https://news.antiwar.com/2025/04/13/israel-bombs-christian-run-hospital-in-gaza-city-on-palm-sunday



The History Of Central Banking And Its Enslavement Of Mankind

Learn About The Most Important Issue Facing Humanity

An Excellent Five-Part Audio Series Based On The Book by Stephen Mitford Goodson

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock and Dr. Peter Hammond

https://earthnewspaper.com/the-history-of-central-banking-and-its-enslavement-of-mankind



Israel Denies Thousands Of Palestinian Christians Access To Occupied Jerusalem For Palm Sunday

Israeli authorities allowed only 6,000 Palestinian Christians to attend religious services marking Jesus’s entry to Jerusalem before his crucifixion

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/israel-denies-thousands-of-palestinian-christians-access-to-occupied-jerusalem-for-palm-sunday



Conscious Connection

There’s an old saying stating something like, “If you’re not a Liberal before age 30, you don’t have a heart. If you’re not a Conservative after 30, you don’t have a mind.” Generally speaking, this has become the mentality of those supporting the two political parties.

by FreeFall

https://freefall555.substack.com/p/conscious-connection



For The First Time, Majority Of Americans View Israel Unfavorably (7:47)

Editors discuss a new poll that reveals that the majority of Americans view Israel unfavorably.

by The Electronic Intifada

https://rumble.com/v6ryxt7-for-the-first-time-majority-of-americans-view-israel-unfavorably.html



The Ultimate Trojan Horse

How to smuggle foreign invaders through many layers of strong protection? Easy.

You will likely be aware that your body has multiple defences against ingress by potentially injurious materials and chemicals. They’re imperfect but pretty well adapted to our environment. Eating something dangerous often makes us sick, to the point of vomiting.

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-trojan-horse



Thanks For The Memory

Human memory is a very strange thing. In some ways it is very efficient. Numerous psychologists have tried to assess the power of the human brain to retain information and innumerable mnemonists have been studied by experts who have tried to find out why some memories are better than others.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/thanksfor.htm



The Dimming (1:56:50)

by Dane Wigington

https://rumble.com/v6s2d7j-the-dimming-by-dane-wigington.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Music Of The Day

On April 15, 2001, 49-year-old Joey Ramone, the frontman of the iconic punk band the Ramones, succumbed to a long-term battle with lymphoma. Born Jeffrey Hyman, Ramone began as a drummer when the band formed in 1974, before taking over as lead singer for their self-titled 1976 debut. Viewed as the antidote to the overindulgences of progressive rock, The Ramones helped ignite the punk-rock revolution and became renowned for their short, fast songs, driving guitars, and infectious choruses. Joey’s first solo album, Don’t Worry About Me, which included a cover of Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World,” was released posthumously in 2002.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Quote Of The Day

When they kept on questioning him, he straightened up and said to them,

"Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her."

John 8:7

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit (Audiobook)

And Its Impact On World History

The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit by Dr. E. Michael Jones is the story of the 2,000 year long battle between Logos and Anti-Logos: from the foot of the Cross in the Gospel of St. John, to the French Revolution, through the revolutionary movements of the 21st century, including the Neoconservative takeover of the United States. Israel Shamir, who understands this battle well, described this as “a monumental book which scoops two thousand years of troublesome relations between Christendom and the Jews, and endeavors to connect Jewish strategies of permanent revolution with the permanent Jewish rebellion against Christ.

by Dr. E. Michael Jones

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Website Of The Day

IHR Store

https://IHR-Store.com



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis