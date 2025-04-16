April 15, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. The JFK Three Head Shot Scenario by Douglas P. Horne (50:54)
Trump To Defend Israeli Genocide Over America And Her Allies by Video Rebel, and Israel Bombs Christian-Run Hospital In Gaza City On Palm Sunday by Dave DeCamp
Video Of The Day
The JFK Three Head Shot Scenario (50:54)
by Douglas P. Horne
https://rumble.com/v6s3ys7-the-jfk-three-head-shot-scenario-by-douglas-p.-horne.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
Trump To Defend Israeli Genocide Over America And Her Allies
Donald Trump has requested a trillion dollar budget for the Pentagon. Last year the CBO (Congressional Budget Office) told us that our total defense spending was $1.51 trillion if you count the other 6 agencies that mask the rest of our military expenditures.
by Video Rebel
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-To-Defend-Israeli-Genocide-Over-America-And-Her-Allies-by-Video-Rebel
Lead Post
Israel Bombs Christian-Run Hospital In Gaza City On Palm Sunday
The Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, which manages the hospital, strongly condemned the attack
by Dave DeCamp
https://news.antiwar.com/2025/04/13/israel-bombs-christian-run-hospital-in-gaza-city-on-palm-sunday
The History Of Central Banking And Its Enslavement Of Mankind
Learn About The Most Important Issue Facing Humanity
An Excellent Five-Part Audio Series Based On The Book by Stephen Mitford Goodson
by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock and Dr. Peter Hammond
https://earthnewspaper.com/the-history-of-central-banking-and-its-enslavement-of-mankind
Israel Denies Thousands Of Palestinian Christians Access To Occupied Jerusalem For Palm Sunday
Israeli authorities allowed only 6,000 Palestinian Christians to attend religious services marking Jesus’s entry to Jerusalem before his crucifixion
by News Desk
https://thecradle.co/articles/israel-denies-thousands-of-palestinian-christians-access-to-occupied-jerusalem-for-palm-sunday
Conscious Connection
There’s an old saying stating something like, “If you’re not a Liberal before age 30, you don’t have a heart. If you’re not a Conservative after 30, you don’t have a mind.” Generally speaking, this has become the mentality of those supporting the two political parties.
by FreeFall
https://freefall555.substack.com/p/conscious-connection
For The First Time, Majority Of Americans View Israel Unfavorably (7:47)
Editors discuss a new poll that reveals that the majority of Americans view Israel unfavorably.
by The Electronic Intifada
https://rumble.com/v6ryxt7-for-the-first-time-majority-of-americans-view-israel-unfavorably.html
The Ultimate Trojan Horse
How to smuggle foreign invaders through many layers of strong protection? Easy.
You will likely be aware that your body has multiple defences against ingress by potentially injurious materials and chemicals. They’re imperfect but pretty well adapted to our environment. Eating something dangerous often makes us sick, to the point of vomiting.
by Dr. Mike Yeadon
https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-trojan-horse
Thanks For The Memory
Human memory is a very strange thing. In some ways it is very efficient. Numerous psychologists have tried to assess the power of the human brain to retain information and innumerable mnemonists have been studied by experts who have tried to find out why some memories are better than others.
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.vernoncoleman.com/thanksfor.htm
The Dimming (1:56:50)
by Dane Wigington
https://rumble.com/v6s2d7j-the-dimming-by-dane-wigington.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Music Of The Day
On April 15, 2001, 49-year-old Joey Ramone, the frontman of the iconic punk band the Ramones, succumbed to a long-term battle with lymphoma. Born Jeffrey Hyman, Ramone began as a drummer when the band formed in 1974, before taking over as lead singer for their self-titled 1976 debut. Viewed as the antidote to the overindulgences of progressive rock, The Ramones helped ignite the punk-rock revolution and became renowned for their short, fast songs, driving guitars, and infectious choruses. Joey’s first solo album, Don’t Worry About Me, which included a cover of Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World,” was released posthumously in 2002.
Quote Of The Day
When they kept on questioning him, he straightened up and said to them,
"Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her."
John 8:7
Book Of The Day
The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit (Audiobook)
And Its Impact On World History
The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit by Dr. E. Michael Jones is the story of the 2,000 year long battle between Logos and Anti-Logos: from the foot of the Cross in the Gospel of St. John, to the French Revolution, through the revolutionary movements of the 21st century, including the Neoconservative takeover of the United States. Israel Shamir, who understands this battle well, described this as “a monumental book which scoops two thousand years of troublesome relations between Christendom and the Jews, and endeavors to connect Jewish strategies of permanent revolution with the permanent Jewish rebellion against Christ.
by Dr. E. Michael Jones
Website Of The Day
IHR Store
