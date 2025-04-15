EarthNewspaper.com

The Slaughterhouse Speed Trap And The Laws Of The Jungle

A century after Upton Sinclair’s exposé “The Jungle” ripped open the carcass of America’s meatpacking industry and shocked the nation, the horrors of America’s slaughterhouse industry just got worse.

by Elizabeth Kucinich

https://kucinichreport.substack.com/p/the-slaughterhouse-speed-trap-and



Strange Objects Raining Down Across America Florida | What Is the Government Hiding? (17:43)

Redacted With Dane Wigington

https://rumble.com/v6rzxg3-strange-objects-raining-down-across-america-florida-what-is-the-government-.html



Why China Won’t Call A ‘Tariff-Wielding Barbarian’

[The Trump card: China has put a halt to trading rare earth minerals with United States.]

Three wise monkeys are perfectly aware of what a pigeon posing as eagle is really up to.

by Pepe Escobar

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/04/12/why-china-wont-call-tariff-wielding-barbarian



Oliver Stone Betrays The JFK Research Community In Congress

[Thank you, Jim, for your decades of work on the JFK assassination.]

The appearance of Oliver Stone and Jim DiEugenio before Rep. Luna on the release of the JFK files (which remains incomplete, contrary to special laws requiring their release) was pathetic.

by Jim Fetzer, Ph.D.

https://jameshfetzer.org/2025/04/jim-fetzer-ph-d-oliver-stone-betrays-the-jfk-research-community-in-congress



Neil Oliver Stuffed Shirt Sock Puppets! (17:09)

https://rumble.com/v6s0xij-neil-oliver-stuffed-shirt-sock-puppets.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Ignore The Gaslighting – ZIM Is Real!

The smears directed at those of us who expose and oppose ZIM (the zio-imperialist mafia) serve three distinct purposes.

by Paul Cudenec

https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/ignore-the-gaslighting-zim-is-real



"The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it."

Robert Swan

