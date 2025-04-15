April 14, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. The Dimming by Dane Wigington (1:56:50)
The Slaughterhouse Speed Trap And The Laws Of The Jungle by Elizabeth Kucinich, Strange Objects Raining Down by Redacted (17:43), Why China Won’t Call A ‘Tariff-Wielding Barbarian’ by Pepe Escobar
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
39,004 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
The Dimming (1:56:50)
by Dane Wigington
https://rumble.com/v6s2d7j-the-dimming-by-dane-wigington.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
The Slaughterhouse Speed Trap And The Laws Of The Jungle
A century after Upton Sinclair’s exposé “The Jungle” ripped open the carcass of America’s meatpacking industry and shocked the nation, the horrors of America’s slaughterhouse industry just got worse.
by Elizabeth Kucinich
https://kucinichreport.substack.com/p/the-slaughterhouse-speed-trap-and
Strange Objects Raining Down Across America Florida | What Is the Government Hiding? (17:43)
Redacted With Dane Wigington
https://rumble.com/v6rzxg3-strange-objects-raining-down-across-america-florida-what-is-the-government-.html
Why China Won’t Call A ‘Tariff-Wielding Barbarian’
[The Trump card: China has put a halt to trading rare earth minerals with United States.]
Three wise monkeys are perfectly aware of what a pigeon posing as eagle is really up to.
by Pepe Escobar
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/04/12/why-china-wont-call-tariff-wielding-barbarian
Oliver Stone Betrays The JFK Research Community In Congress
[Thank you, Jim, for your decades of work on the JFK assassination.]
The appearance of Oliver Stone and Jim DiEugenio before Rep. Luna on the release of the JFK files (which remains incomplete, contrary to special laws requiring their release) was pathetic.
by Jim Fetzer, Ph.D.
https://jameshfetzer.org/2025/04/jim-fetzer-ph-d-oliver-stone-betrays-the-jfk-research-community-in-congress
Neil Oliver Stuffed Shirt Sock Puppets! (17:09)
https://rumble.com/v6s0xij-neil-oliver-stuffed-shirt-sock-puppets.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Ignore The Gaslighting – ZIM Is Real!
The smears directed at those of us who expose and oppose ZIM (the zio-imperialist mafia) serve three distinct purposes.
by Paul Cudenec
https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/ignore-the-gaslighting-zim-is-real
Quote Of The Day
"The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it."
Robert Swan
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Music Of The Day
On April 14, 1963, The Rolling Stones played at The Crawdaddy Club, Richmond. All four members of The Beatles were in the audience. The name of the club derived from Bo Diddley's 1960 song 'Doing the CrawDaddy', which The Rolling Stones regularly performed as part of their set. In turn the club would inspire the name of the American music magazine Crawdaddy!
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Book Of The Day
The Most Dangerous Superstition (Audiobook)
The primary threat to freedom and justice is not greed, or hatred, or any of the other emotions or human flaws usually blamed for such things. Instead, it is one ubiquitous superstition which infects the minds of people of all races, religions and nationalities, which deceives decent, well-intentioned people into supporting and advocating violence and oppression. Even without making human beings one bit more wise or virtuous, removing that one superstition would remove the vast majority of injustice and suffering from the world.
by Larken Rose
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Website Of The Day
Vanguard News Network Forum With Thousands Of Audiobooks
https://vnnforum.com/forumdisplay.php?f=177
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis