April 13, 2026, 57 Posts Published And Archived Today
Roy Cohn And The Orange Colored Con Man (5:13) by Greg Reese, Roy Cohn, The Man Who Taught Donald Trump Everything He Knows by Marco Margaritoff, and Michael Walsh On Rense Radio (51:30)
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Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
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The US and entire western elite must be disposed of to end this conflict and restore law and order in this world.