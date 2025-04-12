EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

ACH (2570) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Katyn Forest Massacre And Why It Was Covered Up (57:32)

https://rumble.com/v6rziln-ach-2570-dr.-peter-hammond-the-katyn-forest-massacre-and-why-it-was-covered.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

It’s Time For Christian Zionists To Put Their Money Where Their Mouth Is

Since Israel broke the ceasefire agreement and resumed its genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza almost a month ago, the IDF is deliberately and wantonly slaughtering over 100 precious, innocent little children every day. And there is barely a peep of protest by so-called Christians.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Its-Time-For-Christian-Zionists-To-Put-Their-Money-Where-Their-Mouth-Is-by-Chuck-Baldwin



Lead Post

The Stablecoin Trap: The Backdoor To Total Financial Control

The walls are closing in on your financial freedom-but not in the way most Americans believe.

by Aaron Day

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-stablecoin-trap-the-backdoor-to-total-financial-control



A Palestinian Father Embraces His Daughter’s Body, Killed In An Israeli Artillery Shelling That Targeted Children While Playing In Al-Tuffah Neighborhood, East Of Gaza City (0:30)

by Quds News Network

https://x.com/qudsnen/status/1908942610133365059



Russia–Iran–China: All For One, And One For All?

Although perhaps not yet obvious to Washington, a US war on Iran will be viewed as one against Russia and China too. Both Putin and Xi know that Trump’s war is singularly directed at the transformational global ‘changes they are driving together.’

by Pepe Escobar

https://thecradle.co/articles/russia-iran-china-all-for-one-and-one-for-all



Israel: Girls Raped In Ritual Ceremonies Reveal The Horrors – Investigative Report by Israel Hayom

The darkest ritual abuse exists in Israel as proven by decades of child abuse, rape and pedophilia

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/israel-girls-raped-in-ritual-ceremonies



Gold Shines As The World Burns: Chaos Conspiracy Unveiled (43:04)

Is this the great reset in disguise? A deliberate demolition of stability? Tony Arterburn, DavidKnight.gold looks at how gold has been a relative island of stability amidst the chaos created by Trump. From the 2020 crash to Russia’s ruble rebound and the dollar’s descent into “candy wrapper” status, they reveal how governments, institutions, and even technocrats are sprinting toward physical gold as the ultimate lifeline.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6rxh6f-gold-shines-as-the-world-burns-chaos-conspiracy-unveiled.html



Putin’s Latest Talks With Trump’s Envoy: What We Know So Far

The US president’s confidant spent over four hours behind closed doors with the Russian leader in St. Petersburg

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/615639-witkoff-putin-meeting-details



