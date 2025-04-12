April 12, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. ACH (2570) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Katyn Forest Massacre And Why It Was Covered Up (57:32)
It’s Time For Christian Zionists To Put Their Money Where Their Mouth Is by Chuck Baldwin, The Stablecoin Trap: The Backdoor To Total Financial Control by Aaron Day
Video Of The Day
ACH (2570) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Katyn Forest Massacre And Why It Was Covered Up (57:32)
https://rumble.com/v6rziln-ach-2570-dr.-peter-hammond-the-katyn-forest-massacre-and-why-it-was-covered.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
It’s Time For Christian Zionists To Put Their Money Where Their Mouth Is
Since Israel broke the ceasefire agreement and resumed its genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza almost a month ago, the IDF is deliberately and wantonly slaughtering over 100 precious, innocent little children every day. And there is barely a peep of protest by so-called Christians.
by Chuck Baldwin
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Its-Time-For-Christian-Zionists-To-Put-Their-Money-Where-Their-Mouth-Is-by-Chuck-Baldwin
Lead Post
The Stablecoin Trap: The Backdoor To Total Financial Control
The walls are closing in on your financial freedom-but not in the way most Americans believe.
by Aaron Day
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-stablecoin-trap-the-backdoor-to-total-financial-control
A Palestinian Father Embraces His Daughter’s Body, Killed In An Israeli Artillery Shelling That Targeted Children While Playing In Al-Tuffah Neighborhood, East Of Gaza City (0:30)
by Quds News Network
https://x.com/qudsnen/status/1908942610133365059
Russia–Iran–China: All For One, And One For All?
Although perhaps not yet obvious to Washington, a US war on Iran will be viewed as one against Russia and China too. Both Putin and Xi know that Trump’s war is singularly directed at the transformational global ‘changes they are driving together.’
by Pepe Escobar
https://thecradle.co/articles/russia-iran-china-all-for-one-and-one-for-all
Israel: Girls Raped In Ritual Ceremonies Reveal The Horrors – Investigative Report by Israel Hayom
The darkest ritual abuse exists in Israel as proven by decades of child abuse, rape and pedophilia
by Vanessa Beeley
https://beeley.substack.com/p/israel-girls-raped-in-ritual-ceremonies
Gold Shines As The World Burns: Chaos Conspiracy Unveiled (43:04)
Is this the great reset in disguise? A deliberate demolition of stability? Tony Arterburn, DavidKnight.gold looks at how gold has been a relative island of stability amidst the chaos created by Trump. From the 2020 crash to Russia’s ruble rebound and the dollar’s descent into “candy wrapper” status, they reveal how governments, institutions, and even technocrats are sprinting toward physical gold as the ultimate lifeline.
by The David Knight Show
https://rumble.com/v6rxh6f-gold-shines-as-the-world-burns-chaos-conspiracy-unveiled.html
Putin’s Latest Talks With Trump’s Envoy: What We Know So Far
The US president’s confidant spent over four hours behind closed doors with the Russian leader in St. Petersburg
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/615639-witkoff-putin-meeting-details
Quote Of The Day
"The police state We now have well over 100,000 domestic federal law enforcement agents armed and ready to enforce the laws to “make everyone safe and secure.” We also have our TSA “friends” at the airports protecting us with an army of over 50,000 bureaucrats. The Department of Homeland Security has more than 240,000 employees. The FBI has about 35,000 employees. Around 90,000 IRS employees enforce draconian tax laws that limit self-sufficiency, put people in fear, and are used as a political tool to help suppress dissenters to the empire. There are many thousands of others “making sure we’re safe and secure from our foreign enemies” while our domestic enemies, including politicians, bureaucrats, and government profiteers, are ignored."
Ron Paul
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
It isnt just girls getting raped. Its boys too. It's one big rape fest with a hole in the sheet.
https://www.bishop-accountability.org/news2013/11_12/2013_11_12_Gothamist_UltraorthodoxSex.htm