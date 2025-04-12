EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

38,930 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

How To Enforce The Constitution (28:37)

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v6ry15x-how-to-enforce-the-constitution-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Israel Has No Interest In Peace, Seeks To Obliterate Palestinian Issue, Says Houthi

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement strongly condemns ongoing Israeli acts of aggression against Palestinians, stating that solid evidence shows that the Tel Aviv regime has no interest in peace and is seeking to completely obliterate the Palestinian issue.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/04/10/745924/Evidence-shows-Israel-has-no-interest-in-peace,-seeks-to-obliterate-Palestinian-issue–Houthi



The Protocols Of The Learned Elders Of Zion (3:28:25)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1pBvi3o9CqIk



Profoundly Unfit for Governance

Trump’s claim that 75 or more companies want to negotiate with him is just that - a claim and so far the only evidence of the claim is what Trump is saying. In short: the claim is very unlikely to be accurate and may be wildly untrue.

by Oliver Boyd-Barrett

https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/profoundly-unfit-for-governance



Exposing The UN’s Hypocrisy Of Humanitarian Aid And Ceasefires

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council this week that, “As aid has dried up, the floodgates of horror have re-opened.

by Ramona Wadi

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250410-exposing-the-uns-hypocrisy-of-humanitarian-aid-and-ceasefires



META Whistleblower – A World Economic Forum/Soros Plant

The China Syndrome is hardly anything New: 2013, Israel passes US Military Technology to China: “Secret US missile and electro-optics technology was transferred to China by Israel…”

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/meta-whistleblower-a-world-economic



Weekly Roundup #130 – With Mark Weber (1:01:19)

In this episode: Trump’s new tariffs create economic chaos ?? Tariffs target US allies but not Russia ?? Trump: “EU was formed to damage US” – Hungary sides with Israel and leaves ICC – Netanyahu visits White House and meets the press with Trump – Russian attack kills 9 children in Ukraine and more…

https://rumble.com/v6ru6e5-weekly-roundup-130-with-mark-weber.html



Gulf-Backed Genocide: How Arab Monarchies Fuel Israel’s War Machine

From weapons and trade to logistics and espionage, Persian Gulf monarchies are quietly underwriting the occupation state’s war on Gaza and its broader regional aggressions.

by Mawadda Iskandar

https://thecradle.co/articles/gulf-backed-genocide-how-arab-monarchies-fuel-israels-war-machine



Book Of The Day

The Most Dangerous Superstition

The primary threat to freedom and justice is not greed, or hatred, or any of the other emotions or human flaws usually blamed for such things. Instead, it is one ubiquitous superstition which infects the minds of people of all races, religions and nationalities, which deceives decent, well-intentioned people into supporting and advocating violence and oppression. Even without making human beings one bit more wise or virtuous, removing that one superstition would remove the vast majority of injustice and suffering from the world.

by Larken Rose

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

“I am disappointed that this is the base reality of our world and that we, in fact, participate in it. This is not at all what I asked for when I came into this world. This is not at all what the people here asked for when they came into this world. This is not the world you and Dad wanted me to come into when you decided to have me. This is not what I meant when I looked at Capitol Lake and said: ‘This is the wide world and I’m coming to it.’ I did not mean that I was coming into a world where I could live a comfortable life and possibly, with no effort at all, exist in complete unawareness of my participation in genocide.”

Rachel Corrie, on February 27, 2003, just weeks before she was murdered in Gaza.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Music Of The Day

On April 11, 1964, The Beatles put themselves in the pop history books by simultaneously placing 14 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. The highest placed was "Can't Buy Me Love," at the top of the chart while the lowest was the Liverpudlian group's debut single, "Love Me Do," at No. 81. By August of 1964, The Beatles had sold approximately 80 million records worldwide.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Oliver Boyd-Barrett

I am an emeritus professor of Bowling Green State University, Ohio and of California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (California). I continue to teach at the California State University, Camarillo and undertake occasional lecturing for the Higher School of Economics in Moscow. Previous institutions with which I have taught include the University of Leicester (Centre for Mass Communication Research), Open University, City University, Imperial College, and the University of Essex. I have also taught for single semesters at the Baptist University of Hong Kong, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and I have made several teaching visits to Shanghai Normal University, Chinese Culture University in Taipei and others.

https://OliverBoydBarrett.Substack.com



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis