French King Louis IX Banned The Talmud And Drove Out The Jews (2:18)

https://rumble.com/v6rwmdt-french-king-louis-ix-banned-the-talmud-and-drove-out-the-jews.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Poll Finds Most Americans Hold Unfavorable Views Of Israel

More than half of all Americans hold unfavorable views of Israel, according to a recently published poll that comes as Israel resumes its sweeping offensive on the besieged Gaza Strip, Anadolu news agency reported. In all, 53% of American adults express somewhat or very negative views of Israel, a sharp increase from the 42% who were downbeat on Israel in March 2022 when the question was last asked, according to the survey from the Pew Research Center.

by MEMO

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250409-poll-finds-most-americans-hold-unfavorable-views-of-israel



October 7 By Al-Jazeera (26:08)

The Israelis Keep Lying

To this day, despite numerous debunkings, we are told of “mass rapes” and “baby beheadings” that happened on October 7th. For those who are not yet familiar with the reality that for the Israelis, every accusation is a confession, this important documentary from Al-Jazeera that I’m commenting on as part of our Film Club series asks for evidence…and finds none. #EndTheOccupation

by Palestine Bookshelf

https://palestinebookshelf.substack.com/p/october-7-by-al-jazeera



Union State Russia-Iran

Alexander Dugin warns that only the creation of a Union State between Russia and Iran – modeled on the Russia-Belarus alliance – can serve as a salvational measure to prevent an unwinnable U.S.-Iran war fueled by neocon and pro-Israel interests.

by Alexander Dugin

https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/union-state-russia-iran



A Wing And A Prayer

Say what you want, but Communism is still the most effective way for a government to bleed their people dry by the most expedient methods possible.

by FreeFall

https://freefall555.substack.com/p/a-wing-and-a-prayer



Fake News Stoking Regional War, Trump And Iran, Israel And Turkey – Who Will Blink First? (Transcript and Video 20:03)

The activity in West Asia is reaching a point that signals escalation – will there be a false flag or naked aggression against the entire Resistance Axis?

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/fake-news-stoking-regional-war-trump



‘They Executed Him’: Palestinian Americans Outraged Over Killing Of Teen In West Bank

US citizen Amer Mohammed Saada Rabee was shot 11 times. Two other boys, one of whom was also a US citizen, survived gunshots

by Azad Essa

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/they-executed-him-palestinian-americans-outraged-over-killing-teen-west-bank



“The development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race.

It would take off on its own, and re-design itself at an ever-increasing rate.

Humans, who are limited by slow biological evolution, couldn’t compete, and would be superseded.”

Stephen Hawking

Odyssey (Audiobook)

The Odyssey is one of the two major ancient Greek epic poems (the other being the Iliad), attributed to the poet Homer. The poem is commonly dated to between 800 and 600 BC. The poem is, in part, a sequel to the Iliad, and concerns the events that befall the Greek hero Odysseus in his long journey back to his native land Ithaca after the fall of Troy. It takes Odysseus ten years to return to his native land of Ithaca after ten years of war; during his 20-year absence, his son Telemachus and his wife Penelope must deal with a group of unruly suitors who have moved into Odysseus' home to compete for Penelope's hand in marriage, since most have assumed that Odysseus has died. The poem is a fundamental text in the Western canon and continues to be read in both Homeric Greek and translations around the world.

by Homer

On April 10, 1970, Paul McCartney revealed in a press statement that he had quit The Beatles. “I have no future plans to record or appear with The Beatles again, or to write any music with John,” he stated. His shock departure from the groundbreaking Liverpudlian group came seven days before the singer-songwriter launched his solo career with his debut album, McCartney. His former songwriting partner John Lennon, who had left the band in late 1969 but kept his decision under wraps to aid the band’s business ventures, was scathing when asked by a journalist to comment. “Paul hasn’t left. I sacked him,” he snapped.

Off-Guardian

Because Facts Really Should Be Sacred

Off-Guardian is an independent media platform dedicated to honest, unbiased reporting of facts, civil debate and a broad range of opinions. It was founded in 2015 and takes its name from the fact all of its original editors were banned or otherwise censored from the comment section of The Guardian.

https://Off-Guardian.org



