April 1, 2026, What You Can Do About The JQ (54:15) by Father James Mawdsley, And 23 More Posts Published...
Representative Of UN Quits To Leak Information About Plans To Bomb Iran With Nukes by Brian Shilhavy and Why The Western Worldview Limits Human Potential (15:26) by Academy of Ideas
What You Can Do About The JQ (54:15)
by Father James Mawdsley
https://rumble.com/v77wrho-what-you-can-do-about-the-jq-by-father-james-mawdsley.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Father James Mawdsley
https://Rumble.com/c/c-6268811
Holocaust Revisionism
An Excellent And In-Depth Video Series
On The Holocaust Fraud And Jewish Lies
Now With 18 Videos
by Father James Mawdsley
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Holocaust-Revisionism-by-Father-James-Mawdsley
Quotes
Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived
“We Jews can no longer be squeamish about
the majority’s invocation of the Christian deity”
Jacob Reses, Chief of staff for J.D. Vance
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Defying Death Threats, Permanent Representative Of UN Quits To Leak Information About Plans To Bomb Iran With Nukes
Mohamad Safa, who has served as the Permanent Representative of the Patriotic Vision Organization (PVA) to the UN for nearly twelve years, quit over the international body’s preparation for “possible nuclear weapon use”. He said that the seniors at the UN are not serving the body but a powerful lobby.
by Brian Shilhavy
https://healthimpactnews.com/2026/defying-death-threats-permanent-representative-of-un-quits-to-leak-information-about-plans-to-bomb-iran-with-nukes
Do You Suffer From Noticing? (0:23)
by JakeGTV
https://x.com/i/status/2011509774895157735
Destruction As Religion
The belief system of the regime change regime
This essay is a brief introduction to the concept of the state religion, showing how and why the religious, political, media and public culture of the United States has become so corrupted.
by Frank Wright
https://www.frankwrighter.com/p/destruction-as-religion
ACH (2842) Dr. Peter Hammond - The Real Story Of Ezekiel (1:10:17)
In today’s show originally recorded and broadcast on March 31 2026, Andy is joined by Dr. Peter Hammond for a show entitled, “The Real Story Of Ezekiel.”
We discussed: why Ezekiel is regarded as a messianic prophet; the significance of the rainbow in the Bible; the disaster of immorality and idolatry; why Ezekiel referred to Jerusalem as ‘the bloody city’; why the apportionment of guilt to a nation for the alleged sins of their ancestors is unbiblical; the sins of not warning the wicked from their wicked ways; why nobody can win a war against God; why Easter is the most important time of the year including what Christians can do to celebrate this; and many other topics.
by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2026/03/31/ach-2842-dr-peter-hammond-the-real-story-of-ezekiel
Tehran Approves New Hormuz Plan With Major Restrictions
Iran approves a new Strait of Hormuz management bill introducing security measures, transit restrictions, and fees, signaling a major geopolitical shift.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/tehran-approves-new-hormuz-plan-with-major-restrictions
An Interview With Professor John Mearsheimer That I Highly Recommend To The Community (35:50)
by Gilbert Doctorow
https://gilbertdoctorow.substack.com/p/an-interview-with-professor-john
Israeli Police Block Catholic Cardinal From Entering Church Of The Holy Sepulchre On Palm Sunday
The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land
Holy City of Jerusalem, Palm Sunday, March 29, 2026
https://israelpalestinenews.org/israeli-police-block-catholic-cardinal-from-entering-church-of-the-holy-sepulchre-on-palm-sunday
Why The Western Worldview Limits Human Potential (15:26)
In this video, we explore the nature of philosophical materialism and how this paradigm dictates the way we perceive reality and our place within it. We then look at the flaws of this paradigm and how relinquishing it will expand the horizon of human potential, transform our perspective on death, reshape the practice of medicine, alter our views on morality, and make life more meaningful.
by Academy of Ideas
https://theacademyofideas.substack.com/p/why-the-western-worldview-limits
Memes
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Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
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