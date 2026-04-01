What You Can Do About The JQ (54:15)

by Father James Mawdsley

https://rumble.com/v77wrho-what-you-can-do-about-the-jq-by-father-james-mawdsley.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Father James Mawdsley

https://Rumble.com/c/c-6268811



Holocaust Revisionism

An Excellent And In-Depth Video Series

On The Holocaust Fraud And Jewish Lies

Now With 18 Videos

by Father James Mawdsley

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Holocaust-Revisionism-by-Father-James-Mawdsley



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“We Jews can no longer be squeamish about

the majority’s invocation of the Christian deity”

Jacob Reses, Chief of staff for J.D. Vance

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Defying Death Threats, Permanent Representative Of UN Quits To Leak Information About Plans To Bomb Iran With Nukes

Mohamad Safa, who has served as the Permanent Representative of the Patriotic Vision Organization (PVA) to the UN for nearly twelve years, quit over the international body’s preparation for “possible nuclear weapon use”. He said that the seniors at the UN are not serving the body but a powerful lobby.

by Brian Shilhavy

https://healthimpactnews.com/2026/defying-death-threats-permanent-representative-of-un-quits-to-leak-information-about-plans-to-bomb-iran-with-nukes



Do You Suffer From Noticing? (0:23)

by JakeGTV

https://x.com/i/status/2011509774895157735



Destruction As Religion

The belief system of the regime change regime

This essay is a brief introduction to the concept of the state religion, showing how and why the religious, political, media and public culture of the United States has become so corrupted.

by Frank Wright

https://www.frankwrighter.com/p/destruction-as-religion



ACH (2842) Dr. Peter Hammond - The Real Story Of Ezekiel (1:10:17)

In today’s show originally recorded and broadcast on March 31 2026, Andy is joined by Dr. Peter Hammond for a show entitled, “The Real Story Of Ezekiel.”

We discussed: why Ezekiel is regarded as a messianic prophet; the significance of the rainbow in the Bible; the disaster of immorality and idolatry; why Ezekiel referred to Jerusalem as ‘the bloody city’; why the apportionment of guilt to a nation for the alleged sins of their ancestors is unbiblical; the sins of not warning the wicked from their wicked ways; why nobody can win a war against God; why Easter is the most important time of the year including what Christians can do to celebrate this; and many other topics.

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2026/03/31/ach-2842-dr-peter-hammond-the-real-story-of-ezekiel



Tehran Approves New Hormuz Plan With Major Restrictions

Iran approves a new Strait of Hormuz management bill introducing security measures, transit restrictions, and fees, signaling a major geopolitical shift.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/tehran-approves-new-hormuz-plan-with-major-restrictions



An Interview With Professor John Mearsheimer That I Highly Recommend To The Community (35:50)

by Gilbert Doctorow

https://gilbertdoctorow.substack.com/p/an-interview-with-professor-john



Israeli Police Block Catholic Cardinal From Entering Church Of The Holy Sepulchre On Palm Sunday

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land

Holy City of Jerusalem, Palm Sunday, March 29, 2026

https://israelpalestinenews.org/israeli-police-block-catholic-cardinal-from-entering-church-of-the-holy-sepulchre-on-palm-sunday



Why The Western Worldview Limits Human Potential (15:26)

In this video, we explore the nature of philosophical materialism and how this paradigm dictates the way we perceive reality and our place within it. We then look at the flaws of this paradigm and how relinquishing it will expand the horizon of human potential, transform our perspective on death, reshape the practice of medicine, alter our views on morality, and make life more meaningful.

by Academy of Ideas

https://theacademyofideas.substack.com/p/why-the-western-worldview-limits



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

44,097 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis