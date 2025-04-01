April 1, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Cosmic Encounters Of The Holocene Part 1 by Randall Carlson (1:06:32)
Everything Is A Lie, So Why Are So Many Fooled By This Gross Deception? by Gary D. Barnett, and Scientists Finally Reveal Truth About The Miracle Of The Sun by God Connection (10:19)
Cosmic Encounters Of The Holocene Part 1 (1:06:32)
by Randall Carlson
https://rumble.com/v6rhqjv-cosmic-encounters-of-the-holocene-part-1-by-randall-carlson.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Everything Is A Lie, So Why Are So Many Fooled By This Gross Deception?
Nature does not lie, but with the origin of man came the birth of deception, or at least that is the most prevalent and logical assumption, given the small amount of information that exists in the minds and actions of men. Human life amidst man’s lowly and immoral existence, is an ongoing, gigantic, psychological operation.
by Gary D. Barnett
https://garydbarnett.substack.com/p/everything-is-a-lie-so-why-are-so
Scientists Finally Reveal Truth About The Miracle Of The Sun (10:19)
by God Connection
https://rumble.com/v6rhdrh-scientists-finally-reveal-truth-about-the-miracle-of-the-sun-by-god-connect.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Ancient History Revisited: Could The Truth Destroy Evil?
When were the annotations BC and Ad first utilized? AD is Latin for anno domini – or Year Of Our Lord. BC is anglicized as Before Christ.
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/ancient-history-revisited-could-the
Hold My Beer
If the us assembled every army and marine combat division on the planet, it would amount to a mere 175,000 soldiers. Logistical constraints aside, this would be woefully insufficient to make war against Russia, China, or Iran.
by William Schryver
https://imetatronink.substack.com/p/hold-my-beer
France’s Le Pen Sentenced To Four Years In Jail
The veteran politician has also been barred from running for public office for five years over embezzlement charges
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/615010-france-le-pen-sentenced-jail
So… The "Conspiracy Theorists" Were Right About JFK (59:20)
by Candace Owens
https://rumble.com/v6rg3ph-so-the-conspiracy-theorists-were-right-about-jfk-by-candace-owens.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Reiner Fuellmich Update (Text and Videos)
Updated information about Reiner Fuellmich from Daisy Papp, Robert Scott Bell, Sonya Poulton, Kerstin Heusinger and Djamila Le Pair.
Reiner Fuellmich has been held in pre-trial detention for far longer than average (17 months in a high-security prison in Rosdorf, Germany).
by James Roguski
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/reiner-fuellmich-update
Exposing The Dirt On “A Midwestern Doctor” And Sharing Undeniable Evidence That He/She Is A Plagiarist And A Fraud
Dear readers and subscribers – I want to thank you for taking the time to read this post. I appreciate your willingness to explore the information below and I would be so, so grateful if you would consider sharing this post with as many people as possible to help spread the word. Below is evidence of plagiarism and copyright infringement by a person calling him/herself “A Midwestern Doctor” on Substack.
by Jeanice Barcelo
https://jeanicebarcelo.substack.com/p/exposing-the-dirt-on-a-midwestern
The Girl On The Stairs
The Search for a Missing Witness to the JFK Assassination
On November 22, 1963, a young Victoria Elizabeth Adams stood behind a fourth-floor window of the Texas School Book Depository in Dallas. She watched as John Kennedy was murdered in the streets below. Then, with a co-worker in tow, she ran down the back stairs of the building in order to get outside and determine what had happened. At that precise moment, her life changed forever. Her actions posed serious problems for the Warren Commission, already grappling with its agenda of naming Lee Harvey Oswald as the lone assassin. If Miss Adams was telling the truth, then she had descended those stairs at the same time Oswald would have been on them as he made his escape from the sixth floor sniper's nest. Yet Miss Adams saw no one. And even though the stairs were old, wooden, and creaky under any weight, she heard no one either. When Miss Adams was called to testify before a Commission attorney, she was quickly discredited, humiliated, and eventually branded a liar.
by Barry Ernest (Author), David S. Lifton (Foreword)
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
“And he causes all, the small and the great,
and the rich and the poor,
and the free men and the slaves,
to be given a mark on their right hand or on their forehead,
and he provides that no one will be able to buy or to sell,
except the one who has the mark,
either the name of the beast or the number of his name.”
Revelations 13:16-17
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
On April 1, 1984, soul star Marvin Gaye died after being fatally shot by his father during a heated altercation over mislaid insurance documents. The shooting, which occurred one day before Gaye’s 45th birthday, came at a time when the Washington D.C.-born singer and songwriter was enjoying a career resurgence, sparked by the success of his 1982 single, “Sexual Healing,” and its parent album, Midnight Love. Gaye rose to fame at Detroit’s Motown Records where he racked up 13 No.1 singles on the Billboard R&B chart between 1962 and 1981, though it was as an album artist that he made his biggest impact, releasing the acclaimed concept LP, What’s Going On in 1971.
Marvin Pentz Gaye Jr. (Wikipedia)
Marvin Gaye (YouTube)
What's Going On (Wikipedia)
What's Going On by Marvin Gaye (3:51) (1971) (49,214,986 views)
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Kevin Barrett
Kevin Barrett is an American Muslim and PhD Islamic Studies scholar who has authored or edited seven books and wages "truth jihad" by writing and broadcasting.
https://KevinBarrett.Substack.com
Mark R. Elsis