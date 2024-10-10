Subscribe
October 9, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. John Lennon and The Beatles (Playlist With 396 Posts)
It's All A Simulation (22:53) by The Why Files and DoD Directive 5240.01: The Stealth Expansion Of Military Intelligence Powers In Life-Or-Death…
Oct 10
•
Mark R. Elsis
October 8, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. Tucker Carlson Interviews Elon Musk (1:48:41)
American Neocons Get Their Iran War As Congress Sleeps by Ron Paul and The Misconception Of The “Man Of System” by Jeff Thomas
Oct 8
•
Mark R. Elsis
1
October 7, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. October 7 by Mark R. Elsis
Greater Israel Explained: The Israeli Plan To Conquer The Arab World (13:46) by BreakThrough News
Oct 7
•
Mark R. Elsis
2
October 6, 2024, Daily Newsletter. Featured News: What Doctors Won’t Tell You About Chemotherapy by Dr. Vernon Coleman
Video Of The Day: What Is Actually Going On In North Carolina? (47:43) by Truthstream Media
Oct 6
•
Mark R. Elsis
2
October 5, 2024, Daily Newsletter. Investigating Israeli War Crimes In Gaza (1:20:59) by Al Jazeera
Vigano-Carlson II by Bishop Richard N. Williamson and Medical Nemesis The Expropriation Of Health by Ivan Illich
Oct 5
•
Mark R. Elsis
1
Helene Best Response Organizations
Hurricane Helene Best Response Organizations
Oct 5
•
Mark R. Elsis
4
October 4, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. 35,000 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020.
Neil Oliver: The End Of The World? (14:52) and Is Armageddon Just The Globalist's Plan To Depopulate The Earth? by Gary D. Barnett
Oct 4
•
Mark R. Elsis
1
October 3, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. Julian Assange Makes First Public Statement Since Prison Release by…
Iran Launches Unprovoked Attack On Country That Committed Year-Long Genocide And Threatened To Destroy It by Laura and Normal Island New
Oct 3
•
Mark R. Elsis
3
October 2, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published. Appalachia After Hurricane Helene: What The Media Won't Tell You (11:16) by…
Operation True Promise II: Iran Launches Hundreds Of Missiles At Zionist Entity, 90% Hit Targets by Press TV
Oct 2
•
Mark R. Elsis
2
October 1, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. Happy 100th Birthday James Earl Carter Jr.
Free Speech Makes US ‘Hard To Govern’ – John Kerry by RT and Pre-Historic Mega Structures Of Japan And Unexcavated Giant Tombs by Universe Inside You…
Oct 1
•
Mark R. Elsis
2
September 2024
September 30, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. 700 Posts Published And Archived In September.
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Defeated ISIS, Protected Lebanon's Christians, Fought Israeli Colonialism by Ben Norton (19:12)
Sep 30
•
Mark R. Elsis
2
September 29, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 15 Posts Published And Archived. Ideals by Asha Logos (11:11) (Excellent, Please Watch)
Mapping The U.S. Empire by David Swanson and They’ve Moved Their Killing Fields To Lebanon by George Galloway (1:26)
Sep 29
•
Mark R. Elsis
2
